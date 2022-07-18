The Ann Rogers Clark, Jeffersonville, NSDAR Chapter has had a busy summer. In May, a Cemetery Preservation program was given by Sarah Lee, Historian. A memorial service was given by Debbie Persons, Chaplain for deceased DAR Ann Rogers Clark daughters, Peggy Wilburn and Patricia Knight. The Chapter welcomed a new DAR member, Barbara Weidner, daughter of DAR member, Mary Ann Weidner. Three DAR Sisters were recognized for their years of service in the Ann Rogers Clark Chapter: Sharon Puryear- 20 Years, Barbara Garrett-10 Years , Diane Morgan -10 Years
On Friday, May 13, Regent Shelia Parsons, Dana Crawley (Librarian), and Doris Wyzard attended the INDAR State Conference in Indianapolis.
The following Ann Rogers Clark members were recognized and received the following awards:
Member Course & New Horizons Course Graduates: Sandra Longest and Doris Wyzard
Triad Graduates (Completion of Member Course, New Horizons Course and Committee Leaders Course) Sheila Parsons, Priscilla Robertson and Dana Crawley.
June program: Kathy Hooper and Darla Brogan gave a demonstration on the proper way to retire the American Flag. After meeting the chapter went outside and watched the Boy Scouts from Jeffersonville Troop 4149 properly dispose of damaged/torn American Flags. Also in the month of June, two Chapter members, Priscilla Robertson, Vice Regent and Diane Morgan (Corresponding Secretary) painted tables for 5 more homeless Veterans.
Recently, the Ann Rogers Clark Chapter participated in the Jeffersonville Independence Day Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022
Thanks to all those Ann Rogers Clark members who participated in the City of Jeffersonville Independence Day Parade
