The Ann Rogers Clark Chapter DAR recently conducted an awards ceremony honoring Good Citizen award winners and outstanding JROTC cadet. The award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess good citizenship qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. These students are selected by teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree. Cyanne Wimberley was the chapter’s Outstanding JROTC Cadet.
