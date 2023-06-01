Students

From left are Debbie Persons (Chaplain); Savannah Owings, Borden High School; Olivia Lawrence, New Washington High School; Chloe Propes, Charlestown High School; Alyssa Leezer, Clarksville High School; Cadet, Cyanne Wimberley, Jeffersonville High School; Linda Shingleton (Treasurer) and Sheila Parsons (Regent). Not pictured is Leah Hall, Silver Creek High School.

The Ann Rogers Clark Chapter DAR recently conducted an awards ceremony honoring Good Citizen award winners and outstanding JROTC cadet. The award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess good citizenship qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. These students are selected by teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree. Cyanne Wimberley was the chapter’s Outstanding JROTC Cadet.

