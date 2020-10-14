INDIANAPOLIS— Hoosiers voting absentee in the Nov. 3 election will need to make sure their ballots are in the mail early after an appellate court struck down a lower court ruling allowing an extra 10 days for mail-in votes to be counted.
The U.S Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit made a decision to keep the Nov. 3 noon deadline for the acceptance of absentee ballots, saying that voters have had ample time to get their ballots in by the set deadline.
The ruling overturned an injunction issued by Senior U.S District Judge Sarah Evan Barker who said because of issues with the Postal Service and other factors, the state should accept absentee ballots for up to 10 days after the election provided they were postmarked by Nov. 3.
Indiana law says officials may only count absentee ballots received by noon on Election Day. Ruling in a lawsuit brought by Common Cause Indiana, Barker said that law is unconstitutional because the COVID-19 pandemic has created a risk that ballots mailed close to Election Day will not be received on time.
Attorney General Curtis Hill appealed on behalf of Indiana election official and Tuesday a three-member panel of the appellate court reversed Barker. The appellate court wrote that while the COVID-19 pandemic has “caused great loss,” it is “not a good reason for the federal judiciary to assume tasks that belong to politically responsible officials.”
“People who worry that mail will be delayed during the pandemic can protect themselves by using early in-person voting or posting their ballots early,” the ruling also said.
Attorney General Curtis Hill applauded the federal appellate court’s decision. Hill has argued for weeks that changes to Indiana’s election system this close to Election Day would do more harm than good.
“Our system provides adequate opportunity for all Hoosiers to cast a ballot by Election Day, and the absentee ballot-receipt deadline as written by the Indiana General Assembly helps most races to be called on Election Day, and not days or weeks after,” Hill said in a news release.
Common Cause Policy Director Julia Vaughn, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said the ruling was disappointing.
“ As Indiana’s COVID-19 infection rates continue their upward surge, more and more Hoosier voters will want to cast their ballot by mail,” Vaughn said.
“The governor and the Indiana Election Commission can protect thousands of voters from being disenfranchised by this irrational deadline by taking action to adjust it at their Oct. 19th meeting. We urge them to act before it is too late,” she added.
In addition to Election Day voting, Hoosiers may cast a ballot at various early-voting locations for 28 days before Election Day. Indiana also permits mail-in absentee voting in 12 different circumstances, including when voters are disabled or elderly, or when voters expect to be away from their home counties on Election Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.