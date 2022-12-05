The Indiana Senate is accepting applications for the 2023 Senate Page Program. State Sen. Chris Garten (R-Charlestown) is encouraging students from Senate District 45 to apply.
Through the full-day program, students in grades six through 12 tour Indiana’s Statehouse, listen to debates and help staff with age-appropriate tasks. Students also have the opportunity to meet their state senator.
“It is important for Hoosiers to learn about their state government and the Senate Page Program is an invaluable opportunity for youth in our area to see firsthand how bills become law,” Garten said. “I look forward to seeing new and familiar faces throughout this session.”
The Senate Page Program will begin in January and run through early April. Positions fill quickly, so it is important to apply early. Pages are scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session. They begin their day at 8:30 a.m. and are dismissed at 3:30 p.m. Groups serve together on Wednesdays. Serving as a page is considered an excused absence from school.
For more information or to apply, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/page-program.
