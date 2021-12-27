Livestock & Poultry 101
Purdue Extension for Livestock & Poultry 101 — a beginner’s course to learn what you’ll need for safe, strategic and successful production has four sessions planned from January through April.
The first two sessions cover the following need-to-know topics:
• Animal nutrition
• Animal reproduction
• Processing
• Purpose of different species
• Laws & regulations
• Production resources
• Animal health care
• Animal behavior & well-being
• Marketing & budgeting
Then, choose from the in-depth sessions to learn more about your species of interest (pigs, rabbits/cavies, sheep and goats, horses, beef cattle, and poultry). Check out the details on your local workshop and register today.
Sessions will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany.
General session 1: Jan. 18
General session 2: Feb.15
Poultry session: March 15
Rabbit session: April 19
Cost, $50 for the first family member, $15/additional person. Register at: https://cvent.me/l7A9dm
Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society to meet
The January meeting of the Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6 in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium, of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library at 180 West Spring St., COVID permitting., 201 East Spring St., New Albany.
The program entitled: “Persons hiding in the Family Tree” will be presented by Bob Sterrett.
Due to the current increase in COVID cases, MASKS and/or VACCINATIONS are strongly recommended. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Welcome back to face-to-face meetings in the newly renovated library meeting room.
Refreshments will be served at 6:15pm during a brief social interaction period. The meeting will begin at 6:30pm.
Visit the society’s web site at https://FallsGenealogy.org where there is membership information, a meeting schedule, and access to past meeting programs.
