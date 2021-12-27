Livestock & Poultry 101

Purdue Extension for Livestock & Poultry 101 — a beginner’s course to learn what you’ll need for safe, strategic and successful production has four sessions planned from January through April.

The first two sessions cover the following need-to-know topics:

• Animal nutrition

• Animal reproduction

• Processing

• Purpose of different species

• Laws & regulations

• Production resources

• Animal health care

• Animal behavior & well-being

• Marketing & budgeting

Then, choose from the in-depth sessions to learn more about your species of interest (pigs, rabbits/cavies, sheep and goats, horses, beef cattle, and poultry). Check out the details on your local workshop and register today.

Sessions will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany.

General session 1: Jan. 18

General session 2: Feb.15

Poultry session: March 15

Rabbit session: April 19

Cost, $50 for the first family member, $15/additional person. Register at: https://cvent.me/l7A9dm

Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society to meet

The January meeting of the Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6 in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium, of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library at 180 West Spring St., COVID permitting., 201 East Spring St., New Albany.

The program entitled: “Persons hiding in the Family Tree” will be presented by Bob Sterrett.

Due to the current increase in COVID cases, MASKS and/or VACCINATIONS are strongly recommended. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Welcome back to face-to-face meetings in the newly renovated library meeting room.

Refreshments will be served at 6:15pm during a brief social interaction period. The meeting will begin at 6:30pm.

Visit the society’s web site at https://FallsGenealogy.org where there is membership information, a meeting schedule, and access to past meeting programs.

