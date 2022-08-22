Local student named to dean's list
Jeevan Sivamohan of Floyds Knobs was named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis, MO. Sivamohan is enrolled in the university's McKelvey School of Engineering.
To qualify for the Dean's List in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.
Be a tax volunteer with VITA
Community Action of Southern Indiana Offers Free Tax Assistance. Want to make a meaningful impact in the community? Get trained to help low income working families and individuals get back the money they are owed at tax time. Join Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA).
VITA is an IRS program offering low income individuals free income tax preparation for simple tax returns. Volunteers are not required to have prior tax experience, but do need good computer skills, and like working with clients. All volunteers have to pass an IRS certification test. Training material is on the IRS website. Classroom training is offered by Community Action of Southern Indiana.
As a certified VITA volunteer, you are not liable for the return if certified and follow all the rules for a VITA site. CPA can qualify for CPE credits volunteering at a VITA site.
For more information go to the IRS web site and search Volunteer Corner.
Volunteers work at the tax sites starting late January to April. We have VITA sites in Jeffersonville, New Albany and Palmyra.
For more information on volunteering, please contact: Community Action of Southern Indiana, www.CASIFreeTaxHelp@gmail.com or call Patricia Harper, 812 288-6451 Ext. 2117.
Teen Science
Clarksville Branch Library will host Teen Science and a Snack on Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. School may be back in session but outside it is still summer, so join a fun craft you can enjoy outdoors using your imagination to create amazingly unique fairy bells. Each one will be a work of art. Participants will use items from nature, bells, beads, yarn, twine, and other found objects. This program is free but requires registration.
Jeff High Alumni Association
Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association monthly meeting will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, at Frankie's General Store and Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica. Enjoy lunch and get caught up with old friends.
Town Hall address
Learn about the ways Southern Indiana organizations are addressing poverty in the community during the next “A More Perfect Union” Town Hall on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Floyd County Library at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
This town hall will focus on poverty in the community and will feature a panel of professionals from organizations that serve Southern Indiana. The discussion will highlight factors that contribute to poverty, the realities of poverty in the community, and how local organizations assist those in need.
Community members will have an opportunity to learn about these actions and get to know the organizations and their representatives. A Q&A session with panelists will follow.
This town hall is part of the “A More Perfect Union” series, which is made possible through a grant from the Indiana Humanities in cooperation with the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Registration is required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com or call (812) 944-8464.
World War II Round Table
The World War II Round Table will meet at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 26, at the Clarksville Public Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Socializing hour starts at 9 a.m.
Guest speaker will be Bob Dawson talking about "South Louisville Goes to War." The meeting is open to the public. For more information call 812-246-4983.
Touch-A-Truck
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department will conduct its annual Touch-A-Truck event Friday, Aug. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. New this year is “Quiet 30” from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a sensory-friendly 30 minutes without flashing lights or loud, disturbing noises to accommodate visitors who may find such things unsettling.
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Touch-A-Truck has become an annual summer/fall tradition for the residents of Clarksville. The program has provided kids with the opportunity to observe the cool vehicles on the road. Children will be able to explore vehicles of all kinds and meet the people who help to construct, protect, and serve Clarksville and the surrounding areas at this free event.
Clarksville Movie in the Park
Clarksville Movie in the Park will be Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. The movie being shown is “Encanto.”
Be sure to take a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Coolers are welcome, but no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Concessions will not be sold.
Live Music at the Legion
Sellersburg American Legion, Post 204, will sponsor an evening of live music, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Fall Hunting Classic
Bass Pro Shops, 951 E. Lewis & Clark Pwky., Clarksville, is celebrating the return of the fall hunting season with its annual Fall Hunting Classic, Aug. 27 and 28.
As part of this event, Bass Pro Shops in Clarksville is hosting local hunting pros to share expert advice. Open to hunters of all experience levels, seminars will include the following: Local fishing demo and fish feeding at 2 p.m. both days and kids weekend from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
Art Near Speed Park
Enjoy shopping from local artists and crafters inside the Speed Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, 328 U.S. 31, Sellersburg, (next to Speed Memorial Park). The two-day event will be Friday, Aug. 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Community Yard Sale
The annual Clarksville Community Yard Sale will be Saturday, Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. Free to shop, $20 rental fee per booth space, which includes two parking spots at the Little League Park’s parking lot (one spot for your booth and one spot to park your car by your booth). Commercial and food vendors are not permitted. The event will carry on rain or shine. Set-up for vendors begins at 7 a.m. Shoppers are not permitted until 8 a.m.
Outer Fossil Bed Hike
Digging the Past will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville (river level permitting, rugged hike).
Family Fun Drop-In Activity
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a Family Fun Drop-In Activity, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 27, at the center. The theme will be Cactus handprint plant activity.
This event is held the last Saturday of every month.
Community Music Alliance
Free house concert at Community Music Alliance, 215 W. Spring St., New Albany, 7 p. m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, featuring Definitely Pinwheels. All are welcome.
Kids Create at the Clarksville Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Kids Create on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month, participants will make their own fairy bell. The library will provide all the supplies for this unique craft. This program is for children in grades K — 5 and requires registration. Youth in grades K — 2 must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information on any of the programs, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org/Events Calendar or call the Jeffersonville Main Branch Library at 812-285-5630 or the Clarksville Branch at 812-285-5640.
Feature Film Series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library welcomes adults (18-plus) to join the Feature Film Series on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 2 p.m. — 4 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. For August, the action-packed film follows a Viking prince as he avenges the death of his father.
Beck's Mill anniversary celebration
Beck's Bill, 4433 S. Beck's Mill Rd., Salem, will celebrate 214 years of milling on Saturday, Aug. 27. Enjoy a wonderful day listening to the Corydon Dulcimer Society, browsing craft and flea markets, treating yourself to a Mt. Tabor free hot dog meal and Walmart birthday cake.
A special adult admission price of $2.14, children age 16 and younger are admitted free with a paid adult admission. Mill tours and many demonstrations include wool spinning, blacksmithing, moonshining and of course corn milling. Festivities start at 11 a.m. with the Corydon Dulcimers taking the stage at 11:30 a.m. The mill closes at 4 p.m. For more information, go to www.becksmill.org
Paint mailable postcards
Resident artist Dusty Baker will hold a workshop teaching how to paint mailable postcards of Beck’s Mill wildflowers. Join for a fun Sunday afternoon on Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. in the mill’s screened-in dining room. Light refreshments will be available.
Cost is $30.00 and register at austys.com Beck’s Mill is at 4433 S. Beck’s Mill Road in Salem.
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Falls of the Ohio State Park (In the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Donation drive to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims
In response to the flooding that devastated much of the Eastern Kentucky region in late July/early August 2022, JPAR Aspire Real Estate is sponsoring a Donation Drive to benefit those affected by the floods. The donation drive is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 28 from noon to 3 p.m. in the front parking lot of the Kentuckiana JPAR Aspire office at 1829 East Spring Street, New Albany.
Items being collected are: non-perishable foods, water, cleaning supplies (towels/washcloths, rags, disinfectant wipes, brooms, squeegees, etc.), pet food, baby products (baby formula, diapers, etc.), blankets, toiletries (toothpaste/toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, deodorant, toilet paper, feminine products.)
Those who make donations will be entered into a drawing to receive a door prize that will be given every hour. Dock’s Seafood Concessions food truck will be on site. If you are unable to attend the Collection Drive on Sunday, Aug. 28, you can stop by the New Albany office location from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on August 22 – 26 to drop off donations. Call 812-725-7878 to let the office know you are coming.
JPAR Aspire is also collecting monetary donations for Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s “Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.” Write checks payable to “Kentucky State Treasurer” and (put in memo line:Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund). All donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating.
Sisters to host ‘Peace in the Mourning’
Join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, in person for the upcoming retreat “Peace in the Mourning,” set to begin at 6:30 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 16, and conclude at 1 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 18. The retreat will be facilitated by Sister Connie Kramer, SP, who is a grief specialist.
The registration deadline is Sept. 9 and space is limited.
Come experience the consolation and peace that awaits you during this grief retreat, which will include time for personal and communal prayer, reflection and small group sharing as participants continue to mindfully mourn the loss of a loved one.
“The truth is that loss is a common lifelong experience for all persons,” Sister Connie said. “While grief is really the solution, not the problem, that invites us to work through all of the emotions that are the result of any significant losses in life. The outward expression of our grief is called mourning.
“And, for those willing to come meet companions on their grief journey in a beautiful, peaceful retreat setting, there awaits the gifts of comfort in knowing they do not walk this journey alone, consolation in sharing their grief journey with others and the peace that only the God of their own understanding can give to them.”
Cost is $250 per person with on-campus housing or $110 without housing. The cost includes all materials, five meals and refreshments.
“The sessions for this weekend retreat will take place in the Providence Hall Large Parlor and housing will be at the newly dedicated Woodhaven Retreat and Guest House on the property of the Sisters of Providence,” Sister Connie said.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.
Rauch, Inc. Golf Scramble
Rauch, Inc. 2022 Golf Scramble will be Friday, Sept. 9 at Champions Pointe Golf Club, 1820 Champions Club Ln., Henryville. Registration will be from noon to 12:45 p.m. with tee time at 1 p.m. Dinner to follow.
For more information contact Scout Hardin at 502-295-2262 or devdir@rbralliance. org
Historical Home Tour
Develop New Albany and Indiana Landmarks are again presenting the annual New Albany Historic Home Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 0n Saturday, Sept. 10. The tour will feature 12 buildings and homes in New Albany’s numerous historic neighborhoods, including the downtown. The tour day will begin at the New Albany Farmers Market (Corner of Bank and Market streets) where you will pick up your Tour Booklet, prior to 3 p.m.
Tickets are available in advance for $20 and $25 day of the tour, with $5 for Kindergarten through 12th grade. Advance ticket sales with cash or check are available at Strandz & Threadz, Dress & Dwell, YMCA, Madhouse, Seeds & Greens and Saturdays at the New Albany Farmers Market. Tickets are also available online at www.developnewalbany.org. For more information contact the Develop New Albany office at (812) 941-0018.
Plan to enjoy a day of touring some of New Albany’s finest properties and enjoy lunch at one of the downtown or uptown New Albany restaurants.
Fall Book Babies registration
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System would like children and parents to know that they can begin registering for the Fall Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17-35 months), Storyhour (ages 3-5 years-old) programs. These programs will run seven weeks in September and October beginning Sept. 12.
• Fall Book Babies — Sellersburg Library, Thursdays from 10 a.m. -10:30 a.m.
• Tot-Time— Charlestown Library, Mondays from 11 a.m. -11:30 a.m.; Sellersburg Library, Thursdays from 11 a.m. -11:30 a.m.
• Storytime — New Washington Library – Mondays from 1 p.m. -2 p.m.; Sellersburg Library – Tuesdays from 10 a.m. -11 a.m.; Henryville Library – Tuesdays from 1 p.m. -2 p.m.; Charlestown Library – Wednesdays from 10 a.m. -11 a.m.; Borden Library – Fridays from 10 a.m. -11 a.m.
Go to the library’s website – www.clarkco.lib.in.us for for more information or call your local branch library – Charlestown Library – 812-256-3337; Sellersburg Library – 812-246-4493; Henryville Library – 812-294-4246, New Washington Library – 812-293-4577 and Borden Library – 812-258-9041
Wesley Chapel blood drive
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 2100 U.S. 150 in Floyds Knobs, will sponsor a blood drive from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the church.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, sign-up online at redcrossblood.org using the code wesleychapelUMC.
Jeff High Class of 1960 reunion
The 1960 graduates of Jeffersonville are having a Class Reunion on Thursday, Sept. 29 to celebrate 62 years since their graduation. They will be gathering with old friends, as well as to meeting new ones. The reunion will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Upland Brewery, 707 W. Riverside Dr., Jeffersonville. Casual dress, plentiful hors d'oeuvres, tea, lemonade, cash bar.
Planning for the meeting was held over Zoom. The reunion is being organized by David Arnold in Connecticut, Becky Prentice Carel in New York, Ann Adair in Maryland, Phil Caughran in Virginia and Leta Watson in Louisville.
Graduates from the classes of 1958 through 1962 are also invited and encouraged to attend. The suggested cost is $30 per person. The committee needs to know if you plan to attend, even if you plan to pay at the door. Checks made payable to Ann Adair (reference Reunion) and mail to Ann Adair, 705 Cockeys Mill Rd., Reisterstown, MD 21136 or email anncadair@aol.com
If anyone has information regarding members of the 1960 class or questions regarding the reunion, contact Leta Watson 502-724-8790, leta.watson@gmail.com or Ann Adair 443-910-0289, anncadair@aol.com.
