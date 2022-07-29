Drink & Draw Series
Drink & Draw, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4 at the Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany. Every Drink & Draw at the Carnegie will feature a guided, live figure drawing session in the Carnegie galleries. Open to all levels.
Ate x 10 at Carnegie Center
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 East Spring St. New Albany (branch of the Floyd County Library) is pleased to present “Ate x 10: A Group Exhibition About Food,” featuring over 10 regional artists whose work relates to issues about how we see and access food, as well as information about food insecurity in Floyd County. The exhibit will be on display Aug. 4 – Oct. 15. Opening Reception will be Thursday, Aug. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with complimentary beverages and appetizers, and live music from the Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet. This is a free, all-ages event.
Benefit fish fry
The Cardinal Ritter Council 1221 Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St., New Albany, will offer the First Friday Fish Fry on Aug. 5. Lunch drive-thru-only service is from 11 a.m. to 1 and sit-down or carryout will be available from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. All your seafood favorites plus homemade desserts. Proceeds to fund the fight against Multiple Sclerosis.
For more information call 812-944-0891.
Food Insecurity in Southern Indiana
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 East Spring St. New Albany (branch of the Floyd County Library), will sponsor a program, “History Deep Dives: Food and the Community,” Tuesday, Aug. 9, from noon to 1 p.m. Katie Davidson, Community Wellness Coordinator from Purdue University Extension, will talk about food insecurity in the area, community gardens, and ways that the community can engage in reducing food insecurity in Southern Indiana.
Blood Drive
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Friday, Aug 12 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 8290 Hwy. 403 Charlestown.
“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Denise Romney, director of communications. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code JCLDSNA.
Saturday Family Night at Riverstage
Family night at Riverstage will be Aug. 13. The special Saturday nights will include a car show, touch-a-truck, kids activities and family movie. Car show, touch-a-truck and kids activities begin at 6 p.m. and family movie begins at 8:30 p.m. This is the final Saturday night event of the season.
Register for the car show at jeffparks.org
Pleasant Grove Home Extension Club
The Pleasant Grove Home Extension Club met on July 13 at the home of Jeanie Bowen with Donna Baugh as hostess. Also attending were Lana Abbott, Patty Baxter, Jenny Collins, John Hallows, Orelyn Hallows, Lois Ketterer, Janice Jones and Wanda Vandeventer.
New club president John Hallows conducted the meeting. A lesson on benefits of laughter was given by Lois Ketterer. She also gave the history of Yankee Doodle. Patty Baxter gave the devotions. The Clark County fair was discussed including members working at the homemakers table selling homemade cookies and raffle tickets for a quilt made and donated by Patty Baxter.
Clark County will host the upcoming district meeting on Aug. 17 and members practiced on a humorous and informative skit about the “Tate” family.
New program books for the upcoming year were handed out and hostesses planned. Jenny Collins won the door prize. A delicious salad and dessert meal was enjoyed.
Jenny Collins will host the next meeting on Aug. 10. Call 812-256-3448 for more information. New members are always welcome.
Emerson College graduates
Emerson College, the nation’s premier institution for the arts, communication, and the liberal arts, located in Boston awarded more than 1,000 undergraduate degrees during its 142nd Commencement at Agganis Arena in Boston on Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Local graduates included Emily Geldermann from Henryville, who received a BFA in Design/Technology, and Joshua Foster from Georgetown, who received a BS in Journalism.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.