Old Goats Senior Golf League Breakfast
The Southern Indiana Senior Golf League kick-off breakfast will be at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, at A Nice Restaurant at 404 Lafollette Station, Floyds Knobs.
Come for breakfast, meet some of the members and obtain the 2023 schedule.
The first scramble is Wednesday, March 29, at Covered Bridge Golf Course, 12510 Covered Bridge Road, Sellersburg. Players should arrive at 8 a.m. for an 8:30 a.m. tee time.
The annual membership fee is $5. The league will be playing at many area golf courses during the golf season, including several Southern Indiana courses with 8:30 a.m. tee times. Draw for teams before tee off.
For additional information call John at 812-280-8720.
Baptist Health Floyd Open House
Baptist Health Floyd, 1850 State St., New Albany, will host an open house Wednesday, March 15, from 4 to-6 p.m., in the Paris Health Education Center at Baptist Health Floyd.
Falls of the Ohio State Park Program
Join Jim Mead, a volunteer at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, to learn about this unique local park. The program will be Tuesday, March 14 from 6 to 7 p.m., at the Charlestown Library, 51 Clark Rd., Charlestown.
The presentation will include a history of the area, pictures and discussion of the Falls, a hands-on look at fossils, and more.
Literary Ladies Book Club
The Clarksville Public Library will host two book clubs this month. The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet Wednesday, March 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. to discuss the book “The Wife, The Maid and The Mistress” by Ariel Lawhon. This club reads women’s literature and books written by female authors.
The Wednesday Readers book club will meet on Wednesday, March 29, from 1 to 2 p.m. to discuss the book “Einstein’s Dreams” by Alan Lightman. This club reads a variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction.
Irish Step Dance Demo
Get ready for St. Patrick’s Day with the Ryan Academy of Irish Dance, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, March 16 the Charlestown Library.
The performance troupe will provide a fun and educational demonstration to introduce you to the different styles and history of traditional Irish step dancing. All ages welcome, children must be accompanied by an adult.
Irish Dance Program at Floyd County Library
In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, an Irish dancing program will be offered on Thursday, March 16 from 4 to 4:30 p.m. at The Floyd County Library, located at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. This program will be led by the Ryan Academy of Irish Dance and will consist of an educational demonstration and introduction to the basic concepts and history of Irish dance.
All ages are welcome to attend this free event and no registration is required.
Carnegie Center of Arts and History
Carnegie Center of Arts and History, Art History Illustrated, Ghost Town, The Art and People of Ancient Pompeii, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 16, at the Carnegie Center, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, Main Branch, will be the site of a Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 16. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month.
Hunter hosts presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Patrons can gain different perspectives each month, and opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper will arise.
The first topic, “Taming Metabolic Fires,” refers to inflammation and sudden heart attacks. Presenters will provide tips for reducing said inflammation. The second topic discussed will be “Depression, the Way Out.” If you suffer from depression, you are not alone. Clinical depression affects millions of individuals in the United States alone. Presenters will discuss the risk factors associated with depression.
Good Neighbor Day
Enjoy a celebration of all things Mister Rogers with fun activities, live entertainment, book giveaways, and more at the upcoming Good Neighbor Day, Monday, March 20 from 3 to 7:30 p.m. at The Floyd County Library, located at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Guests can learn about Fred Rogers, an American icon who championed compassion and kindness, connecting with children through his popular show Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood, which began in 1968 and lasted for almost 40 years. Inspired by his love of puppetry, Good Neighbor Day will offer a variety of entertainment, including a Puppet Making Workshop for children and teenagers at 3 p.m., a Madcap Puppets Show at 4:30 p.m., and a screening of Fred Rogers' documentary at 6 p.m.
Free copies of books inspired by Fred Rogers will be given away, whiles supplies last. Guests are also welcome to wear their favorite cardigans on this special day.
The Floyd County Library encourages guests to bring a canned good or shelf-stable food item to help support the Community Corner Food Pantry, as part of a Good Neighbor Food Drive. No registration is required to attend Good Neighbor Day.
In addition, this event will kick off the Good Neighbor Kindness Challenge, a monthlong program for children and teenagers that focuses on spreading kindness to others. From March 20 through April 23, children can complete kindness activities on Beanstack to earn badges and collect rewards. Youth can sign up for the challenge at https://nafclibrary.beanstack.org/
National Association of Retired Employees
National Active and Retired Employees will meet March 22 at 11 a.m. at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany. Chapter members will continue the memorial for Former State President, Don Savage and distribute information on the NARFE Alzheimer’s Research project.
Kasandra Ramsey will update NARFE members and friends on the status of HB 1159 which is in the state senate. This bill would affect the taxation of CSRS retirees and their survivors.
All friends of Don Savage and concerned CSRS retirees are encouraged to attend.
For details, please call Vickie Fessel, Chapter President at 812-364-6950.
Jeff High Alumni Association
Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 23, 11 a.m., at Frankie Garrett’s General Grocery and Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica.
All alumni are invited.
Floyd County Library Outdoor Book Sale
Find great deals on books at the Friends of the Library’s upcoming Outdoor Book Sale. This book sale will take place on Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Floyd County Library’s main parking lot, located at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.. Regular prices are $1 for hardback books, 50 cents for paperback books, and 25 cents for children’s books.
