Smith and Company Trio
Smith and Company Trio will perform at Indian Creek Baptist Church, 3463 Georgetown-Greenville Road, Georgetown, on Sunday, July 9 at 6 p.m. Smith and Company are a southern gospel group whose goal is to encourage and draw people to the Lord. This southern Indiana group is comprised of Cindy Smith, Rusty Cecil, and Steve Hester. Fans of Bill Gaither will enjoy and appreciate the musical style of Smith & Company.
For more information, call 812-951-2196. This event is free and open to the public.
Teens Create
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Teens Create on Monday, July 10, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Teens will craft with wallpaper! Bring your imagination and creativity, and we will provide the rest of the supplies. This program is for teens in grades 6 – 12 and requires registration.
Vacation Bible School
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 301 Gospel Road, Charlestown, will host Vacation Bible School for ages 5 to 12, July 10 – 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly.
The theme will be the Armor of God — Keepers of the Kingdom Standing Strong in today’s battle for truth. Register online at prbc301@sbcglobal.net or call 812-256-3053.
Vacation Bible SchoolFirst Southern Baptist Church of Clarksville at 215 Ettels Lane, will be hosting Vacation Bible School on July 10-14, from 6:30 to 8:30 each night. Children from age 4 to just finished sixth grade are invited.
To register, call the church office at 812-288-8217 or visit the church website at www.firstbaptistclarksville.org.
Let’s Have a Conversation about BooksThe Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to join us on Tuesday, July 11, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for a conversation about books!
Join us for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you especially like. If the conversation gets off-topic and leads to a discussion about other things, we will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
Computer Classes at the Floyd County Library
Join Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Floyd County Library for the July series of computer classes as you learn the basics of how computers work. In this series, patrons will gain an understanding of the different types of computers and their parts and learn how to perform essential functions, as well as learn the basics of programs like Microsoft Word and Excel.
Classes offered include:
• Computer Basics 101, July 11 and 13 from 3-4 p.m.; guests will learn the basics of computers and gain an understanding of the different types of computers and how to perform essential functions.
• Basic Microsoft Word, July 18 and 20 from 1-2 p.m.; guests will learn the basics of Microsoft Word including how to create, edit and save a document.
• Digital Literacy, July 25 from 1-2 p.m.; guests will learn how to use information and communication technologies to find, evaluate, create, and communicate information
• Basic Microsoft Excel, July 27 from 1-2 p.m.; guests will learn the basics of Microsoft Excel, including an overview of the beginning functions of Excel.
Spanish translations for these classes are available. Patrons who would like to use this service may let let the library know at info@nafclibrary.org. To register for classes, patrons can go to July Events Calendar at nafclibrary.libcal.com
Town Hall Meeting
All veterans are invited to a Town Hall meeting to be informed about local benefits, Wednesday, July 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at 4530 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs.
Guest speakers from Floyd County Community and VA will give information on benefits in the area. Come and meet community leaders.
Carnegie Center Launch Party
The Carnegie Center for Art & History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, will host a launch party, Tuesday, July 11 from 5 to 7 p.m., for the first comic book, Captain Klimt, as a part of a new evening event series, Night at the Carnegie. Captain Klimt is designed to get readers excited about art and history, and to spotlight the various programs offered by the Carnegie Center and the other branches of the Floyd County Library.
Guests of the launch party event can enjoy free food, beverages, music, and a Comic Drawing Workshop where guests of all ages can learn to draw their own unique superhero characters. Guests can also learn how local artists are sharing and publishing their work with Printed, a Louisville-based community art zine.
In-person, virtual Taizé Prayer Service
Join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, in person or via livestream, for song, quiet contemplation and inspired readings during the ecumenical Taizé Prayer service from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11. This year’s theme is “Paying Attention.”
The service will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Each month, the service is held on the second Tuesday. Persons of all faith traditions are welcome to attend.
The hourlong service includes prayer, readings, beautiful music and time for silence and reflection.
Other 2023 Taizé Prayer service dates include Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12.
For more information or to find the link to the livestream, go to Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.
Shredding Event
Bogged down with clutter at home or the office? Overwhelmed with mounds of sensitive papers and items that need to be destroyed?
The solution is close at hand. Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, take those items to the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana Corp and Community Center, 2300 Green Valley Road in New Albany. Professionals and massive trucks from A Plus Paper Shredding in Louisville will be on hand to pulverize a wide variety of items for a free-will offering. The site will be staffed by Salvation Army summer campers, and proceeds will be used to support its programs for youth.
Make a note of these items that can be shredded on-site: papers and documents, folders, CDs and cassette and VHS tapes without plastic cases, credit cards, USB drives, and badges. For $5 in addition to the free-will donation, hard drives also may be pulverized.
Not to be mixed in with paper or brought to be destroyed are batteries, including phones or other household items that use them, because they are extreme fire hazards, according to A Plus Paper Shredding officials. Other items that cannot be shredded are glass, steel or metal objects, string or cords, or plastic bags.
Because of the volume that may be brought, the company limits people to four large bags or boxes per vehicle. Once the items are dumped into the 6,000-pound-capacity pulverizing truck, the cardboard and plastic bags will be recycled by the Salvation Army.
The fact that shredding will be done on-site and not hauled away to be destroyed make this service especially beneficial to those concerned about the sensitivity of their items, according to Salvation Army Majors Jonathan and Catherine Fitzgerald.
Free-will donations may be in cash or by check payable to The Salvation Army. For additional information, call the office at 812-944-1018.
Clark County Museum Thursday Program
Second Thursdays Program will be held at the Clark County Museum, 725 Michigan Ave. in Jeffersonville on July 13 at 6 p.m. “Arthur Loomis: Jeffersonville’s Legendary Architect” will be presented by Steve Weiser, FAIA. Weiser is a Louisville architect and historian who has written over 12 books on local architecture.
The program is free to the public, donations are gratefully accepted, refreshments are provided.
Hampton Inn Car Show
The Hampton Inn New Albany first annual car show will be July 29 and July 30 at the Hampton Inn New Albany Louisville West, 411 W. Spring St., New Albany.
Each year they plan to do a different charity and this year it is Breast Cancer Awareness working with the Pat Harrison’s Cancer Foundation. A portion of the proceeds will go to this charity Vendors spots are available for $25 per spot.
Registration fee is $20 until July 7 and after that it is $40 on Eventbrite
For more information contact Michelle Morris at 812-945-2771 or michelle.morris@hilton.com
Sellersburg Writers’ Group
Do you like to write? Are you interested in sharing your work with others? If so, then the Sellersburg Writers’ Group might be the right group for you. Writers of all genres are welcome to attend and receive positive feedback from other writers.
The group meets twice a month every other Tuesday via Zoom and plans on in-person meetings at the Sellersburg Library again soon. If you are planning to attend Sellersburg Celebrates on Aug. 24-26, stop by our booth to say hi. The Sellersburg Writers’ Group is in no way affiliated with the library. For more information, contact Brenda Drexler at: brenda.writing@outlook.com or Jen Selinsky at: jen.selinsky@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.