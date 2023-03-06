Falls of the Ohio State Park Program
Join Jim Mead, a volunteer at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, to learn about this unique local park. The program will be Tuesday, March 14 from 6 to 7 p.m., at the Charlestown Library, 51 Clark Rd., Charlestown.
The presentation will include a history of the area, pictures and discussion of the Falls, a hands-on look at fossils, and more.
In-person, virtual Taizé Prayer Service
Join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, in person or via livestream, for song, quiet contemplation and inspired readings during the ecumenical Taizé Prayer service from 7-8 p.m. EST, on Tuesday, March 14. This year’s theme is “Paying Attention.”
The service will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Each month, the service is held on the second Tuesday. Persons of all faith traditions are welcome to attend.
The hourlong service includes prayer, readings, beautiful music and time for silence and reflection.
Other 2023 Taizé Prayer service dates include April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12.
For more information or to find the link to the livestream, go to Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.
Irish Step Dance Demo
Get ready for St. Patrick’s Day with the Ryan Academy of Irish Dance, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, March 16 the Charlestown Library.
The performance troupe will provide a fun and educational demonstration to introduce you to the different styles and history of traditional Irish step dancing. All ages welcome, children must be accompanied by an adult.
Carnegie Center of Arts and History
Carnegie Center of Arts and History, Art History Illustrated, Ghost Town, The Art and People of Ancient Pompeii, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 16, at the Carnegie Center, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
Kentuckiana Herb Society Education Day
The Kentuckiana Herb Society presents its annual Spring Education Day “Oh Snap, It’s Ginger!” on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Huber’s Orchard and Winery in Borden. Registration fee is $55 and deadline for registration is Friday, March 17
Guest speakers include Debbie Boutelier, former president of the Herb Society of America; Tavia Cathcart Brown, director of Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve, and Chef Scott Dickenson of 1816 Kitchen in Corydon.
Program includes presentations, breakfast and hot lunch, raffle, vendors and marketplace. Download registration at www.kentuckianaherbsociety.org or contact Jett Rose at jettrose0608@gmail.com or 812-590-4604.
Harrison County Arts exhibit
The opening reception for “Two Roads: Works by Bernard Hagedorn and Deborah Hutchinson-Hagedorn” will be March 17, 5:30 -7:30 p.m. at Harrison County Arts, 113 E. Beaver Street, Corydon. The show continues through May 13, 2023.
Bernard is most well known for his monumental sculptures “The Bill Schroeder Memorial,” in Jasper, Indiana, dedicated to the longest living artificial heart recipient, “The Living Well,” at the Ferdinand Community Center, dedicated to the people and history of Ferdinand, Indiana, and “Dusk and Dawn of the Twenty-First Century,” at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center at Vincennes University, dedicated to the victims and events surrounding the 9/11 terrorist attack.
Bernard’s sculpture involves imagery from the landscape, as well as man-made forms such as tools and architecture. He is interested in the interrelationship of nature, culture, and symbolism.
Deborah Hutchinson-Hagedorn is a printmaker who also uses watercolors with the application of collage and mixed media to create layers of color and overlapping images. Her fascination with Japanese papers — rich in color, texture, and pattern — also shapes the resulting playful images. The tree is often a symbol in her work, acting as a metaphor for life and rebirth through seasonal dying and renewal. The scenes in her work invite the viewer to consider how everyday objects, like a tree, may be energized by imagination and myth.
Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 Ind. 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Friday and Saturday, March 17 and March 18.
St. Patrick’s Day Karaoke
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor St. Patrick’s Day karaoke with DJ Mark Brisson, 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday, March 17.
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program, 1 p.m., Saturday, March 18, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville
Program geared for ages 7 to 13. The 75-minute program uses a National Park Service activity book.
Jam Sessions
Upcoming jam sessions during March and April:
• March 18: Jam session 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Center in New Albany. All ages, all levels and all instruments. Piano, drums, bass/guitar amps and music will be provided. Rhythm section of drummer, bassist and piano will be there but we encourage ALL instruments to come.
• March 25: 8 p.m. Oxmoor Concert Series presents the Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet.
• March 26: 7 to 8:30 p.m. LJS presents the Jamey Aebersold Quartet at the Melwood Arts Center.
• April 6: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Jamey Aebersold Quartet concert at Carnegie Center, New Albany. Free admission.
• April 22: 2 p.m, World-renowned guitarist Dave Stryker’s Trio with Kendall Carter and Jonathan Higgins at the Carnegie Center, New Albany. Free admission.
