Jeff student honored by Cumberlands
Nicholas Fortner of Jeffersonville was named to the President’s List for fall semester 2022 at the University of the Cumberlands.
To be eligible for the President’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing.
University of the Cumberlands is in Williamsburg, Kentucky. It offers undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs.
Henryville student on Midway Dean’s List
Cameron Wallis of Henryville has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2022 fall semester at Midway University, a private, co-educational institution in Woodford County and part of the greater Lexington, Kentucky area. To be named to the list, a student must be classified as full-time and obtain a 3.60 grade point average for the semester.
Tennessee honors New Albany student
Sianna G. Malone of New Albany has been named to the Highest Honors Academic Achievement list at the University of Tennessee at Martin for the fall semester.
To achieve highest honors she earned a grade point of 3.8 to 4.0.
Clark, Floyd students get Cedarville honors
Clark and Floyd County students were named to the fall 2022 Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University.
Noah Lukinovich and Natalie Lukinovich, both of Floyds Knobs; Benjamin Prokes of Sellersburg and Elizabeth Bobbitt of Floyds Knobs were on the list.
Students receive this achievement for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Cedarville University in southwest Ohio is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution.
Campbellsville University
The academic honors dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester at Campbellsville University includes Naomi Bedung of Jeffersonville and Nina Irvin of Lanesville.
Campbellsville University is a Kentucky-based Christian university that offers over 100 programs including doctoral, master, bachelor, associate and certificate programs. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.
Sacred Heart Open House
Sacred Heart Catholic School, 1842 E. Eighth St., Jeffersonville, is hosting an Open House on Sunday, Jan. 29, from noon to 2 p.m. in preparation for registration for the 2023-2024 school year. Sacred Heart Catholic offers 3-year-old preschool through eighth grade for families of all faiths.
Families can meet teachers and staff as well as see the advanced technology practices used and the variety of special area classes offered. Information on tuition assistance will also be available.
For more information call 812-283-3123 or email: cbremmer@sacredheartschool.us.
