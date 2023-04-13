Jammin' With Jamey
Help us celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month with the Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet at the Falls of the Ohio April 15, 10:30 a.m. to noon. The celebration includes free admission to the Interpretive Center.
This one-of-a-kind concert experience will fits in with the Falls of the Ohio’s one-of-a-kind Interpretive Center. A great concert for people of all ages, join the Falls of the Ohio Foundation and come hear one of jazz’s great musicians and teachers, Jamey Aebersold and his quartet, as they bring the Interpretive Center to life with music and improvisation.
Hoosier Jedi to present at Star Wars Gala
My Camp of Southern Indiana is honored to host David West Reynolds as the special guest speaker at its annual fundraising gala. The Star Wars-themed event, This is the Way, will be hosted at Mansion 1886 on April 21.
Reynolds entered the Star Wars universe when he used his Ph.D. in archaeology to track down and rediscover the “desert planet” filming locations of the first Star Wars movie in North Africa.
Having abandoned the wilderness locations in 1976, Lucasfilm no longer knew where they were. Reynolds’ expedition succeeded spectacularly, finding original Star Wars props lost in the sand and pieces of original sets still in place. These discoveries made Reynolds the only person in the world with the GPS coordinates of the historical Star Wars sites, so Lucasfilm hired him as a location scout.
Reynolds led the production team back to Tunisia for the Star Wars Prequels, allowing perfect cinematic continuity with the original trilogy. When Lucasfilm learned that Reynolds was a walking encyclopedia of the original production, the young archaeologist was responsible for pioneering two bold new kinds of in-depth visual guides to Star Wars. These books required Reynolds to create an unprecedented amount of new information about the characters, vehicles, and technology seen in the films.
Carefully blending his ideas with those of the original production team, Reynolds’ work was personally blessed as “canon” by George Lucas himself.
My Camp of Southern Indiana is a summer camp for the children of prisoners, children adversely affected by a parent’s substance abuse, incarceration, and other high levels of trauma. My Camp offers a program designed to meet their specialized needs. Summer camps for kids ages 5 to 18 are uniquely designed for at-risk children and youth. My Camp serves the community through day camps, overnight camps, and leadership camps.
Partnered with Reynolds's presentation, This is the Way will also offer patrons a chance to dress up in costume to go for the grand prize of the Legacy Lightsaber, have dinner on a distant planet, try custom cocktails, photo opportunities, and more surprises and special guests throughout the night.
“Our goal is more than just awareness of our cause,” says Suzanna Jacobson, camp director, “We want to make our events for the community just as interactive and immersive as the camps. Imagination and storytelling are important components of childhood development, and combined with trauma-informed care, they can make a lasting difference to the campers who experience our programs.”
This is the Way will be hosted by Mansion 1886. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the event, with Reynolds doing a pre-signing at 6:30 pm. Tickets for the event are available through the camp's website at mycampsoin.org or by calling the office at 812-945-0886.
'Technicolor Snowflakes & The Kaleidoscopic Mundane'
Chestnuts and Pearls Gallery, 157 E Main, New Albany, is pleased to announce the exhibit titled “Technicolor Snowflakes & The Kaleidoscopic Mundane,” Micro-Paintings and Photographs by Cozad Taylor.
Each day since Sept. 1, 2005, Cozad Taylor has created a small painting and a photograph, nearly 6,000 in total. The works in this exhibit are selections from this current art year.
An artist opening reception will be April 16 from 2 to 4 p.m., which is free and open to the public. The exhibit will run through May 21. Gallery hours are Thursday, Friday and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment. For more info, call 502-548-9114.
The “Technicolor Snowflakes” comprise abstract alcohol ink paintings on small, disposable plastic plates, intended to be as light and ephemeral as actual snowflakes — but a bit more colorful.
The “Kaleidoscopic Mundane” comprises photographs of ordinary objects made using an iPhone with a kaleidoscope app. Subjects include a bale of hay, a water cooler, a stone wall, and even a porta potty. The artist’s intention is to find beauty in objects we usually ignore.
Cozad Taylor holds a Master of Fine Art degree from the University of Alabama. His media include photography, painting and printmaking. Taylor’s work has been featured in one-man exhibits at the University of Louisville, St. Catherine College, Bardstown’s On the Square Gallery, as well as in galleries at the Center for Women and Families, Louisville’s Jewish Community Center, All Peoples Unitarian Church, and the Louisville Baha’i Center.
2023 Congressional Art Competition
Congresswoman Erin Houchin, Republican from the Ninth District announces the 2023 Congressional Art Competition, a nationwide contest for high school students, sponsored by the U.S. House of Representatives each spring.
“The Ninth District has so many talented student artists, and this competition is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the talent of our district on a national stage. I encourage all interested high school students to participate by contacting our office or visiting our website,” said Houchin.
The contest is open to all high school students in Indiana’s Ninth District. The winning artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. for one year. Houchin will be accepting artwork submissions until April 22.
Congressional Art Competition enrollment packets have been distributed to high schools throughout the Ninth District. For more information about the art competition and the submission rules, go to https://houchin.house.gov/services/art-competition
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.