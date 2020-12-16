Drive-thru Fish Dinner
Jeffersonville Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a drive-thru pickup-only fish dinner, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18. The dinner is $8 each.
Food Basket Giveaway
Little Flock Baptist Church, 3311 Holman Lane, Jeffersonville, will sponsor a food basket giveaway, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, in the church parking lot. All welcome, sponsored by the church Helping Hand Program.
Olivet Nazarene University Dean’s List
Olivet Nazarene University Dean’s List has recognized five area students. The students are: Kathryn Allison of Lanesville; Lydia Coyle of Corydon; Nathanael Coyle of Corydon; Kelsi Reed of New Albany and Matthew Stepp of Greenville.
To qualify for inclusion on the Dean’s List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study. Olivet’s 275-acre main campus is in Bourbonnais, IL, 45 miles south of Chicago.
Sunnyside Master Gardeners guest speaker
As Sunnyside Master Gardeners continues to follow COVID-19 protocol and discontinue face-to-face meetings, the Education Committee has organized monthly web meetings. Recordings of guest speakers and other webinars will be available on website https://sunnysidemg.org
Guest speaker for Jan. 5, 2021 will be Rachel Keith with the Green Heart Project, Louisville. This six-year project began in the fall of 2017 and will examine the link between neighborhood greenery and holistic human health. Go to the above website for a link to view this program. Like the Facebook page Sunnyside Master Gardeners for updates and gardening tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.