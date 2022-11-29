Crochet Club
The Clarksville Library will host a Crochet Club on Friday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you. Come to learn, work on projects, and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach you the basic skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter, bring your projects with you. For more information check out the library website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar.
Evening of Music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music by Midnight Radio, 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday, Dec. 9.
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program, 1 p.m., Dec. 10, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville
Fossils in The Buildings Around Us
Finding fossils doesn’t mean visiting quarries, road cuts or parks. They can be found in the architecture around you. This program will present fossils that can be seen in buildings around Kentuckiana, some of America’s largest cities and even famous tourist sites in Europe. Join world traveler and blogger, Michael Popp, who has been writing about fossils on the Internet for over 13 years. Dec. 10, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Falls of the Ohio State Park (stateparks.IN.gov/2984.htm) is at 201 W. Riverside Dr. Clarksville.
Additional programs are scheduled on weekends in December and beyond. Check the parks Facebook page or the DNR event calendar for details as they become available.
Sons of Liberty
The Sons of Liberty will perform at Indian Creek Baptist Church, 3431 Georgetown-Greenville Rd., Georgetown, on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11. Saturday’s performance will be at 5 p.m. and on Sunday at 10:45 a.m.
The Sons of Liberty formed in the 1980s. The group consists of Jeff Childers, Jerrod Childers, and Eric Muse. They have made a special place in gospel music by mixing southern gospel, bluegrass, and country to make a unique sound. During the years, the Sons of Liberty have had several songs that have gained national radio attention including “In My Father’s House,” “For His Glory” and “He Never Left Me.”
This event is free and all are welcome. For more information, call 812-951-2196 or go to indiancreekbc.org.
Full Moon Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 Indiana 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Full Moon Hike, Saturday, Dec. 10 beginning at 8 p.m. on Trail 5.
Chili Cookoff
Sons of the American Legion will sponsor a chili cookoff, Sunday, Dec. 11 at noon at Sellersburg American Legion, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. Anyone can enter. Price to eat, $5 bowl.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 3 p.m., Dec. 11, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.