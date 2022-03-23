SAVE THE DATE FOR EASTER EGG HUNTS
April 2
• Sellersburg American Legion Egg Hunt
American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg, will sponsor a Children’s Easter Party and Hunt on Saturday, April 2, beginning at noon at the American Legion Post at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. Everyone is invited to attend.
April 9
• Charlestown Egg Hunt
The City of Charlestown will sponsor a community Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 9 at Greenway Park, 399 Indiana 3, downtown Charlestown.
Bring your own basket/bag for a fun-filled Easter Egg hunt for ages 12 and younger in three age divisions.
A Special Needs Hunt kicks off the event at 9:30 a.m., followed by 3 years and younger at 11 a.m.; 4 to 6 at approximately 11:15 a.m. and 7 to 12 at 11:30 a.m.
Take home your eggs. Eggs will be filled with candy and small prizes/toys.
The Easter Bunny will visit for photos, plus face-painting, two bounce houses, inflatable obstacle course, bubble zone and yard games.
April 9
• Bethel Baptist Church Egg Hunt
Bethel Baptist Church, 15107 U.S. 31, Memphis, will sponsor a Community Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 9 at 2 p.m. on the church grounds.
All welcome to the free event.
April 9
• Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt
Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt for children 1 to 10 years will be hosted by Jeffersonville Parks Department at Vissing Park, 2728 Vissing Park Rd., Jeffersonville.
Activities begin at 6 p.m. with the Southeast Christian Family Fun Zone, including food trucks, music and more.
Egg hunts begin at dusk. Bring a flashlight. Registration is open to April 1.
April 16
• Clarksville Egg-stravaganza
Clarksville Egg-stravaganza, 10 a.m., Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville
Kids aged 1 to 12 are invited to hunt for Easter eggs filled with candy. During the hunt, be on the lookout for the special prize eggs, which could allow a unique Easter basket filled with goodies to take home. The hunt starts promptly at 10 a.m. and lasts just minutes. After the hunt, the Easter Bunny will be on hand to take pictures with the kids. This event is free and open to everyone.
FRIDAY EVENTS
World War II Round Table
The World War II Round Table will meet at 9:30 a.m., Friday, March 26, at the Clarksville Public Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Socializing hour starts at 9 a.m. when the library opens.
Charles Siebert will talk about the P-28 Lightning, one the most versatile aircraft of World War II.
Military veterans, history buffs and the public are invited to attend. For more information call 812-246-4983.
St. Anthony Men’s Club annual Fish Fry
St. Anthony Men’s Club Annual Fish Fry in Clarksville will be held during Lent, March 25 and April 1.
The event will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Parish Gym, located behind the church at 316 North Sherwood Avenue in Clarksville. Dine in and take out, featuring baked fish, fried fish, oysters and shrimp with your choice of two sides. Adult dinners $11 or $12, children’s dinners $7.
Side dishes include fries, hushpuppies, homemade coleslaw, green beans, hand-cut and breaded onion strings, and mac & cheese. Cheese pizza is also offered on the a la carte menu for kids.
Knights of Columbus Fish Fry
New Albany Knights of Columbus annual Lenten Fish Fry will be every Friday through Lent at the K of C Hall, 809 E. Main St., New Albany. Drive-thru lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dine-in and carryout dinner will be served from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The menu is fish, shrimp, oysters and a combo ranging from $11 to $13.
Dates are March 25 and April 1, 8 and 15.
Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Friday, March 25.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Floyd County Men's Lenten Breakfast
The Floyd County Men's Lenten breakfasts will be held the last four Saturdays in Lent. Breakfast will be served at 7 a.m., followed by a program. Offerings will be taken for the Floyd Central Christian Ministries. Everyone is invited.
The weekly schedule follows:
March 26 — Chapel Hill Christian Church, 6940 Chapel Hill Rd., Borden
April 2 — St. Marys of the Knobs, 5719 St. Marys Rd., Floyds Knobs
April 9 —St. Mary's Navilleton, 7500 Navilleton Road, Floyds Knobs
April 16 — Tunnel Hill Christian Church, 5105 Old Georgetown Road, Georgetown
Family Fun Drop-In Activity
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 301 E. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a Family Fun Drop-In Activity, 10 a.m. to noon, March 26 at the center. The event is held the last Saturday of the month.
Spring into Fitness and Weight Loss
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue will sponsor an hour devoted to learning about becoming fit, weight loss, how these can be accomplished and how these affect women, in particular. Guest speaker will be Dr. Giavonne Rondo. The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 26, from noon to 1 p.m.
Dr. Rondo is the sole practitioner of an adult-only practice called GObileMD. Her specialty is internal medicine.
This is being planned as an in-person event, however, depending on the virus situation, that could change and become a Zoom event. For this reason, everyone is asked to pre-register.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Saturday, March 26.
SUNDAY EVENTS
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m., Sunday, March 27, at Falls of the Ohio State Park (In the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville
FARMERS MARKETS
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
OTHER EVENTS
Dining with Diabetes
The Purdue Extension Dining with Diabetes program meets March 28, April 4, April 11, and April 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The location is Purdue Polytechnic Building, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany, Shine Meeting Room (second floor). The program fee is discounted from $40 to only $10, due to a grant from the Nutrition Coalition at Floyd Memorial Hospital.
Register online through this link: https://cvent.me/D22Nyr. Registration Deadline: March 22, 2022. Call Purdue Extension (812) 948-5470 for more information.
The schedule:
March 28: What is diabetes?/ snacks and appetizers
April 4: Carbs and sweeteners/desserts
April 11: Fats and sodium/ main dishes
April 18: Putting it all together/side dishes
Floyd County Library is sponsoring Sip n' Chat
Floyd County Library is sponsoring Sip n' Chat, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., March 29, at Village House, 8251 IN 64, Georgetown
Lancaster Lofts
Stop by to welcome Lancaster Lofts, 1637 E. Market St., New Albany, to the Uptown Neighborhood in New Albany, Tuesday March 29. This is a mixer networking event anytime between 5-7 p.m. Snacks and drinks will be provided and you can take a self guided tour of the lofts. This event is free and open to all ages.
Spring into your dreams with life coach and fun facilitator
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, is sponsoring an evening of Interactive Play with Diane Renae Walker, Life Coach and Fun Facilitator, 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30.
Spring is almost here. A great time to do cleaning, clearing out, and letting go. Those attending will have fun as Walker guides you through a time of reflection of 2021, releasing those things that no longer serve you, clarifying and calling in what you\ truly desire.
Included in these two hours will be information and inspiration, dialogue, journaling, and guided envisioning. You will then create our own take-home vision boards to remind and guide you toward your dreams.
It is always more fun and powerful to dream with others.
Walker has been guiding and inspiring people to live more fully and authentically for over 30 years. She walks her talk and teaches from her own life experiences and incredible adventures in living. In addition to being a Life Coach and Educator, she is also an Interfaith Minister and Ceremony Officiant.
A fee of $5 per person is suggested (not required) for the class and supplies.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Penny Sisto at 80 Opening Reception
The Carnegie Center for Art & History will sponsor the opening of "Penny Sisto at 80" on March 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, email info@carnegiecenter.,org or call 812-944-7336.
The Scriptures of Lent
The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods during the month of March will host a virtual program “The Scriptures of Lent 2022.”
The programs will take place on Thursdays – March 31, as well as April 7 – from 6:15-7:45 p.m., EST.
Explore with others as the richness and beauty of scripture passages come alive during the Lenten season. Each workshop during the series will be facilitated by a preacher, teacher or scripture scholar and scripture passages will be provided for all prior to each session.
Cost to attend is $5 per session. The registration deadline is three days prior to each session.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.
Applications for Jeffersonville Farmers Market
The Jeffersonville Farmers Market summer-fall season on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon at Big Four Station Park in downtown Jeffersonville will celebrate opening day on June 4 and continue until Oct. 29
Applications are currently being accepted for vendors. For application information contact Market Manager Kim, at 812-288-7246 or Email: FarmersMarket@JeffMainStreet.org
Food and plant vendor application and arts and crafts vendor application are available. Application deadline is April 1.
A second Farmers Market is held on Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, Allison Lane, Jeffersonville. Open on Tuesdays, June 7 through Oct. 25.
Applications for New Albany Farmers Market
Applications are currently open for the 2022-2023 New Albany Farmers Market Season, Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, April 23, 2022 - October 1, 2022.
The location is 202 E. Market St., New Albany
Email farmersmarket@developnewalbany.org if you have any questions.
Derby Sip & Shop
The Derby Sip & Shop, a Spring wine, beer, cocktail and mocktail walk, is planned for Saturday, April 2 from 1 to 6 p.m. in downtown New Albany. Participants will visit local boutiques and stores while tasting wine from regional local wineries and beer from local breweries. Spend an afternoon in historic downtown New Albany with family or friends. There will be some snack stations along the way and downtown restaurants will be open for all lunch or dinner needs. Local boutiques have everything to get Derby ready from your outfit for the track to the accessories and decorations needed for a Derby party at home.
This is a 21 and older event (Valid ID required at check-in.)
Floyd County Men's Lenten Breakfast
The Floyd County Men's Lenten breakfasts will be held the last four Saturdays in Lent. Breakfast will be served at 7 a.m., followed by a program. Offerings will be taken for the Floyd Central Christian Ministries. Everyone is invited.
The weekly schedule follows:
April 2 — St. Marys of the Knobs, 5719 St. Marys Rd., Floyds Knobs
April 9 —St. Mary's Navilleton, 7500 Navilleton Road, Floyds Knobs
April 16 — Tunnel Hill Christian Church, 5105 Old Georgetown Road, Georgetown
Triumphant Quartet
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 2100 Highway 150 , Floyds Knobs, will host Triumphant Quartet on Sunday, April 3 at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased in advance at Honey Baked Ham at 3602 Northgate Ste 23, New Albany, PC Building Supply at 123 Cherry St, New Albany or 150 Hunters Station Rd., Sellersburg.
For more information contact Joyce Knight at 812-945-1248.
Clarksville Parks and Recreation to host E-Sports League
Clarksville Parks has partnered with GGLeagues, an online esports gaming company. This partnership offers players a fun and safe way to take part in community activity from the comfort of their homes. A growing number of people around the world are participating in esports.
Esports will not only offer players a safe alternative to getting together in person, but it will also give them a chance to compete in a non-traditional sports environment for those who may not be able to or do not wish to participate in traditional sports.
“GGLeagues is excited to partner with Clarksville Parks to bring esports to the community. Communities like Clarksville are at the forefront of bringing esports to recreational gamers as esports continues to grow. We are thrilled to empower our partners to provide fun and safe esports competitions for all ages and skill levels.” says Erich Bao, CEO of the organization.
Among the selections are Rocket League (3v3, any device), Rocket League (1v1, any device), Madden21 (1v1, PlayStation, and Xbox), Super Smash Bros. (1v1, Nintendo Switch), Fortnite (Solos, any device), Fortnite (Duos, any device), and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (1v1, Nintendo Switch).
There are three age groups: youth (ages 8-12), teen (ages 13-18), and adult (ages 18+). Games will be played on varying days depending on the game title beginning the week of April 18. The $40 GGLeagues spring esports pass allows players to compete in as many different games as they like from the comfort of their own homes. Registration for the 2022 spring season is on April 4.
A number of education events, gaming events, and gaming leagues will take place in our community throughout 2022 with GGLeagues. Each season will last eight weeks, and all leagues will be run online through GGLeagues. The same time and day will be set each week for all games, with flexible rescheduling options. There will be a two-week playoff and championship at the end of the season to crown the champion.
You must have a console or computer to play on, an email address, own the game you are registering to play, and have the capability to play online. In order to maintain a fun and safe gaming environment, all games are monitored by GGLeagues, and a code of conduct is enforced for players.
Registration must be completed through Clarksville Parks via the website at https://www.clarksvilleparks.com, or by telephone at 812-283-5313.
Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2.
Local Author Meet & Greet
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, will sponsor a Meet & Greet with Louisville-based author David J. Domine, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. His new book is entitled “A Dark Room in Glitter Ball City: Murder, Secrets, and Scandal in Old Louisville.” His book, published in 2021, has been described as “a true-crime saga with an eccentric Southern backdrop.”
Domine, who has an MFA in writing, MA in Spanish literature, and an MA in German literature, teaches foreign languages and translation at Bellarmine University. For more information, go to his website: daviddomine.com.
This one hour with Domine will be jam-packed with a reading, a book conversation or discussion, and a book signing/selling. Domine will read from A Dark Room in Glitter Ball City, and as time permits, there will be a discussion on the reading, including Q&A. Afterward, he will sign and sell copies of his book.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Crown Hill Cemetery
Annual meeting of the Crown Hill Cemetery will be at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 5, at New Washington Public Library, 120 S. Poplar Dr., New Washington.
Victorian Tea
American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg, will sponsor a Senior Citizens Victorian Tea party, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 5.
The event will be at the American Legion Post, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Theatre Works of Southern Indiana
After a two-year hiatus, Theatre Works of Southern Indiana, 203 East Main St., New Albany, is ready to welcome back audiences for the two shows during the 2022 season. The staff and crew have a great plan to safely rehearse and invite audience members to once again enjoy top-notch live theatre in downtown New Albany.
The season will start with “Big Fish,” a Broadway musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film by Tim Burton. Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest. Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him — most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. However, their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales. The show runs April 6-9 and 13-16 at 7:30, April 10 at 2 p.m. and tickets are now available.
The second show this season will be Theatreworks’ first co-production with Faith Works Studios and their Artistic Director, Rush Trowel, on the classic hit musical “Ragtime.” This sweeping musical portrait of early 20th Century America, based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, tells the story of three families in the pursuit of the American Dream. The Tony-winning score by Ahrens & Flaherty is just as diverse as the melting pot of America itself. It draws upon many musical styles, from the ragtime rhythms of Harlem and Tin Pan Alley to the klezmer of the Lower East Side, from bold brass band marches to delicate waltzes, from up-tempo banjo tunes to period parlor songs and expansive anthems. Ragtime is truly a unique and powerful portrait of America.
Performances will be Sept. 7 through Sept. 18 at TheatreWorks. Tickets will be available soon. For ticket information or more information, go to info@theatreworksofsoin.com or call 812-725-6701.
Carnegie Center art program
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a drink and draw program, 6 to 8 p.m., April 7 at the center.
Free Income Tax Preparation Assistance
Community Action of Southern Indiana, in partnership with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, will be offering free income tax assistance to low-income individuals. Certified volunteers will be available to help prepare both Federal and State tax returns for low-income individuals at no cost.
Individuals who have received their health insurance using the Affordable Care Act marketplace must fill out a tax return regardless of income. Volunteers will be available to help individuals with Market Place insurance file the required tax return.
Certified volunteers will also be able to help individuals who have received a letter from the IRS about their tax return. The volunteers will be available to help clients understand why they have received the IRS notice. The volunteers will also be able to help with amended tax returns, if required. Of course, it is important to respond to any IRS letter.
Volunteers will be available at the following locations:
• Community Action of Southern Indiana, 201 East 15th Street, Jeffersonville
• St John United Presbyterian Church, 1307 E Elm Street, New Albany
• Palmyra United Methodist Church, 14170 Greene St NE, Palmyra
To make an appointment, call and leave a message at 812-590-4064.
What to bring:
• Picture ID and Social Security cards for everyone listed on the return.
• W-2s and 1099s from your employers.
• Other 1099s for interest, dividends, state tax refund or other income.
• 1098 for education credit plus detailed financial statement from the school.
• Bank account number and routing number for direct deposit.
• Child care information including Provider ID and actual amounts paid.
• Summarized list of other income/expenses for those who itemize or are self-employed.
• Property Tax Paid on residents or rental information.
• Refund Delay for the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit until February so the IRS can check to see that each child is only on one tax return.
Book Signing
Lecture and book signing of “In Praise of Americanism” by Mary Lou Kapfhammer, will be 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 9, at Mickey’s Book Store, 624 Vincennes, St., New Albany.
IU Southeast Chancellor's Medallion tickets on sale
Tickets to Indiana University Southeast’s 2022 Chancellor’s Medallion Dinner are now available. The Chancellor’s Medallion Dinner will be Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Caesars Southern Indiana. Proceeds from the Chancellor’s Medallion Dinner benefit the Chancellor’s Medallion Scholarship program.
The Chancellor’s Medallion is the highest honor presented by the chancellor of IU Southeast. It is given to individuals who have rendered distinguished service to the university and to the community; have given their talents in the promotion of human welfare and community well-being; and who, through their integrity, sensitivity, and commitment, serve as models for students and alumni of IU Southeast. To date, 53 of these awards have been presented.
Ronald Barnes, retired Army colonel and CPA, Floyd County Circuit Court Judge Terrence Cody and Floyd Superior Court 3 Judge Maria Granger will be honored.
In addition, eight Chancellor’s Medallion scholarship recipients will be recognized. Seniors Janelle Amy, Cole Hendrix, Kaiden Nicholson and Amanda Schneider, as well as juniors Hannah Fisher, Sierra French, Jack Harrison and Ashton Minton will share the stage, honoring their academic achievements.
As a tribute to former chancellor, Dr. Ray Wallace, a collection of his photographs will be sold throughout the evening. All proceeds from the sales will benefit the Chancellor Ray Wallace Memorial Scholarship fund.
For ticket information and sponsorship opportunities, contact the IU Southeast Office of Development at 812-941-2464 or email iusedev@ius.edu. For more information, go to www.ius.edu/medallion.
Clark County Beekeepers Association monthly meetings
The Clark County Beekeepers Association will hold its monthly club meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds (in the Food Stand Building), 9608 IN 62, Charlestown. The primary purpose of the club is to provide support and education to beginning beekeepers as well as continuing education and networking for experienced beekeepers. New members are always welcome.
Meeting dates are:
April 20; May 18; June 15; July 13; Aug. 17; Sept. 21; Oct. 19,
If you have questions about the Clark County Beekeepers Association, call Angela Williams, at 812-989-7696. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, prior to the day of the event, contact the Purdue Extension office at 812-256-4591.
Pollinator Day is buzzing with activity
Purdue Extension Floyd County’s annual event, Pollinator Day, will be back in-person on Saturday, April 30 with activities for the whole family. Event hours have been extended to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will take place on the lawn of the Purdue Research Park of Southeast Indiana, 3000 Technology Ave. New Albany, weather permitting.
Classes will be outside and include the topics of “Container Planting for Butterflies,” “Native Gardening” and “Songbirds Need Pollinators Too.”
Other activities include booths on Native Bees, Butterflies, Pollinators and Our Food Supply, Hummingbirds, Native Plants, Planting for Pollinators, Beeswax Lip Balm, a Pollinator Selfie Booth, and much more.
Follow Purdue Extension Floyd County on Facebook and Instagram for more details about this event. If you have questions, contact Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator-Floyd County, at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Anderson prior to the meeting.
Wall Street United Methodist Church to host Musical Arts Camp
Wall Street United Methodist Church (WSUMC) in Jeffersonville will host a summer musical arts camp for children ages 6 years to rising 6th graders. Camp hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 13-17, 2022. A concluding Parents’ Night Program will be Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m.
The 2022 Musical Arts Camp, “A Journey of Grace,” is a weeklong performing arts camp involving vocal and instrumental music, spiritual development, fellowship, and games. Instruction is provided by music professionals. Snacks and hot lunch are available daily.
Camp registration, including a fee of $25, is due by May 1, 2022. For more information or to register online, go to www.wallstreetumc.org. Space is limited for this popular music program; reserve your spot soon. Scholarships are available, when needed. Contact the WSUMC office at 812-282-9868.
Annual Pet Lovers’ Party
The Floyd County Animal Rescue League announced it will host its 14th Annual Pet Lovers’ Party on Sunday, May 15, from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Showroom at Caesars Southern Indiana.
Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table of 10. All proceeds go toward FCARL’s mission of helping the animals of Floyd County. This Tropical Island-themed event will feature a dinner catered by Caesars Southern Indiana (with vegetarian option), DJ entertainment, exciting trivia games, door and game prizes, cake auction and a silent auction. There will be a costume contest so come dressed to win. Business casual is also fine.
Floyd County Animal Rescue League is a nonprofit organization with a mission to reduce the number of homeless animals in our community through spaying & neutering programs, educating the public on being responsible pet owners, providing emergency medical vouchers to pet owners in need and providing adoption and medical support for the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter.
For tickets and information, call Kate Muss at the Floyd County Animal Rescue League on 812-949-9099.
