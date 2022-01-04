Area students among Cumberland winter grads
Two area students were among the newest graduates of the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Caitlyn Thompson of New Albany received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Carolyn Simpson of Jeffersonville received a Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader
Cumberlands offers undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and online degree programs.
Spring Book Babies
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System is accepting registration for the 2022 Spring Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17-35 months) and Storyhour (ages 3-5 years) programs. These programs will be seven weeks in February and March beginning Jan. 31.
Go to the library’s website — www.clarkco.lib.in.us for dates and times or call your local branch library. Charlestown Library — 812-256-3337, Sellersburg Library — 812-246-4493, Henryville Library — 812-294-4246, New Washington Library — 812-293-4577 and Borden Library — 812-258-9041.
Jeffersonville Library to record oral histories
Jeffersonville Township Public Library has received $3,713 through Indiana Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The grant will allow the library to record 15 oral history interviews that explore and record area residents’ experiences over the past two years. The goal of the project is to give a voice to people from all walks of life while exploring the interrelation of the COVID-19 pandemic, racial justice protests and misinformation that have shaped events in this region over the past two years. This project will complement the library’s previous efforts to document Clark County’s response to the pandemic by focusing on how people’s reactions to the pandemic, the killing of Breonna Taylor, and the subsequent protests were shaped by their sources of information.
Feature Film series to resume
After a 22-month hiatus, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library will resume the Feature Film Series on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. For January the group will have an explosively good time with a dark teen comedy featuring Katherine Langford and Charlie Plummer. The Feature Film Series is shown at the Jeffersonville library at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville. This series is for adults 18 and older.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-5635.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.