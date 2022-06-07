Let’s Learn at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an hour devoted to the “Fossils in Clark County,” Friday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville Library, 211 East Court Avenue. These fossil beds date back to the Devonian period and are 390 million years old.
Alan Goldstein has had the pleasure of working at the Falls of the Ohio State Park’s Interpretive Center since it opened in January of 1994. Goldstein has seen many changes over the years, and he will educate and enlighten those in attendance about the fossils in Clark County. Did you know the fossil beds are a small part of extensive limestone deposits that cover a big part of the county? He will also tell us about upcoming programs at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, most notably Digging the Past, the park’s biggest geology event.
In addition to the titles he wears, Goldstein can now claim to be a published author. His debut novel, “The Dragon in my Back Yard,” was released in June 2021. He has also published over 150 periodical articles, two of which won national peer awards.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 10 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Outdoor Book Sale
Discover your next great summer read and stock up on books for the whole family at The Friends of the Library’s upcoming Outdoor Book Sale. This summer sale will take place Saturday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Floyd County Library’s main parking lot at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. Regular prices are $1 for hardback books, 50 cents for paperback books, and 25 cents for children’s books.
New books will be brought out throughout the sale. Rain date: Saturday, June 18th. All proceeds from the book sale are used to support the library. Only cash or checks are accepted.
The Friends of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library was founded in 1982. Its purpose is to be a liaison between the library management and the public, focusing public attention on the library, and stimulating the use of its services. The Friends of the Library provides additional funding and labor for library programs.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy, 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 11.
Whether hunting, fishing, working in the garage, barbecuing, working out in the gym, or improving your overall health, essential oils are a great tool. The speaker will cover essential oils and supplements and share some DIY recipes for shaving, mechanic hands cleanser, outdoor sprays, cologne, and more! (Optional: $10 Make & Take)
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Juneteenth Celebration
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 11, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Vincent Thomas, the library’s Computer Lab and Training Specialist, will present the heroic contributions of formerly enslaved people who settled in Southern Indiana for at least part of their lives. They made a difference through their perseverance, activism, and pioneering work in fields formerly barred to people of color. The first Juneteenth celebration in the United States took place in 1866 and has occurred on June 19 every year since. .
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Gardening Program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program with Jo Ann Hughes and Jett Rose on Growing Herbs in Containers on Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to noon. If you love the fragrance of lavender or the taste of fresh basil in homemade spaghetti sauce, this program is for you.
Hughes and Rose, members of the Kentuckiana Herb Society, will present this program. The KYANA Herb Society was formed in 1983 by gardeners from Southern Indiana and Northern Kentucky to further their studies and share their knowledge of herbs. Pre-registration for this event is required.
To pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.