Let’s learn at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you on Friday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to noon to the Jeffersonville location for an hour devoted to “Let the Earth Breathe: Gardening with Native Plants.”
Authors Stephen Allten Brown and his wife, Anne Marie Milligan, who reside in Kentucky, transformed their yard into a beautiful nature preserve for pollinators and wildlife. Their presentation, which discusses this transformation and encourages questions from the audience, will show how it ultimately became a 12-year journey for them.
Their 12-year journey turned into a book, “Let the Earth Breathe: Gardening with Native Plants,” published in October 2021. Copies will be available for purchase/signing at $30 (hardback) and $25 (softcover) with cash or card payments. The book is full of pictures along with suggested plant lists. Brown and Milligan show the readers that anyone can do this transformation with their yard.
Rauch, Inc. Golf Scramble
Rauch, Inc. 2022 Golf Scramble will be Friday, Sept. 9 at Champions Pointe Golf Club, 1820 Champions Club Lane., Henryville. Registration will be from noon to 12:45 p.m. with tee time at 1 p.m. Dinner to follow.
For more information, contact Scout Hardin at 502-295-2262 or devdir@rbralliance.org
K of C Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor an all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine-in or carryout, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Wine Walk & Shop
The annual Wine Walk & Shop will be Friday, Sept. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Jeffersonville along Spring Street.
Pig Roast dinner
The Sellersburg United Methodist Church will host a pig roast dinner, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. The dinner will be eat-in or carryout. There will also be a drive-thru in front of the church and a bake sale inside the church.
The dinner will feature pork barbeque, slaw, potato salad or baked beans, cookie, and drink ($12) or a hot dog, chips, cookie and drink ($5). Tickets are on sale now! For more information, call 812-246-2502 or www.sellersburgumc.com.
Clarksville Historical Society
The Clarksville Historical Society will meet Sept. 12 at the Clarksville Library. Refreshment will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6 pm. The guest speaker will be from the local DAR chapter.
Volunteers invited to Wrangle Weeds
Interested in making our environment a better place to live? If so, the Clark County Harmful Invasives Removal Project (CCHIRP) and the Floyd County Native Habitat Restoration Team (Floyd County Native) would like to invite you to join them at their upcoming Weed Wrangle. Wrangle what? Weeds. Also known as invasive plants.
Familiarity with invasive plants is not a requirement. In fact, knowledge of plants is not either. If you just want to help improve the environment, come on out! The event will be led by an expert in invasive species management who will provide education on invasive plant ID, and tips on invasive management before beginning. Group members will be available to assist volunteers throughout the Wrangle.
The Wrangle will take place Thursday, Sept. 15, 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m., at Garry E. Cavan Park in Georgetown, 6485 Corydon Ridge Rd. Meet at Shelter House #2. Bring your own work gloves to protect your hands, and dress appropriately for the weather. There is no fee to attend. For more information, contact the Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) office at (812) 256-2330, ext. 3.
A Night of Remembrance Concert
Join First Presbyterian Church, Jeffersonville on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. for a night to remember and celebrate those we love and have lost.
Enjoy music by violinist Andrew Sords, clarinetist, Eric Schultz and pianist, Daniel Overly. Pieces by John Williams, Debussy, Khachaturian, and more.
This event is free and open to the public.
Daniel Overly is forging a promising career as a pianist, chamber musician, and vocal coach. Overly is the pianist for the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus, and Blossom Festival Chorus. He has served as Visiting Assistant Professor of Voice/Collaborative Piano at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and Collaborative Piano Fellow at the Yale School of Music.
American violinist Andrew Sords maintains a prolific touring schedule with both his piano trio and as soloist with orchestras. Having appeared on four continents and in nearly all of the 50 states, his performances have been cited for combining visceral virtuosity and ravishing tone, while international critics have endorsed Sords as “a fully formed artist” (Kalisz-Poland News), “utterly radiant” (Canada’s Arts Forum), and “exceptionally heartfelt and soulful” (St. Maarten’s Daily Herald).
Eric Schultz is an international prize-winning clarinetist. As 1st-prize winner of the American Protégé International Competition, he will be performing in a solo recital at Carnegie Hall next season. Schultz is Assistant Professor of Music at Coastal Carolina University, where he teaches studio woodwinds, woodwind techniques, and chamber music. He completed his Doctor of Musical Arts degree in clarinet performance at Stony Brook University.
Crop insurance deadline nears for wheat
The USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) reminds Indiana wheat growers that the final date to apply for crop insurance coverage or for current policyholders to make changes to their existing policy for the 2023 crop year is the sales closing date of Sept. 30.
Federal crop insurance is critical to the farm safety net. It helps producers and owners manage revenue risks and strengthens the rural economy. Producers may select from several coverage options, including yield coverage, revenue protection, and area risk policies. For producers without insurance, contact a crop insurance agent to get information on coverages, options, and premium cost. For producers who have coverage, this is the time to review your policy with an agent to make sure it meets your needs.
Crop insurance is sold and delivered solely through private crop insurance agents. A list of crop insurance agents is available at all USDA Service Centers and online at the RMA Agent Locator. Learn more about crop insurance and the modern farm safety net at rma.usda.gov. If producers have additional questions, they can contact RMA’s Regional Office in Springfield at (217) 241-6600.
