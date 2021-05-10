Mercy Award Winner
Clark Memorial Health recently announced that Lance Ballard, director of pharmacy, has been recognized as the hospital’s 2021 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.
The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.
“At Clark, we share LifePoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said Martin Padgett, CEO, of Clark Memorial. “We are extremely proud to recognize Lance for his efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. He goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person he encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”
Ballard has been a pharmacist at Clark for 15 years. In 2016, he transitioned to the role of director of pharmacy. Recently, Ballard was an integral part of a multi-disciplinary team guiding the care of COVID patients in the hospital. He assumed the responsibility of setting up Clark Memorial’s COVID vaccine clinic. His leadership and collaboration with community leaders and volunteers made the clinic a success in helping fight the spread of COVID-19.
Each hospital winner, including Ballard, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2021 companywide Mercy Award. The companywide winner will be announced this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., in August, to which Ballard and all hospital winners are invited.
Halle Pearson Girls State Delegate
Halle McKenna Pearson, daughter of Hal and Taryn Pearson of Georgetown, and a junior at North Harrison High School, has been selected to attend Hoosier Girls State by the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 42, Floyds Knobs.
Hoosier Girls State will be virtual June 20-26, 2021. Only attendees of Girls and Boys State are eligible to apply for the Samsung Scholarships which, in the past, have provided as many as 10 $20,000 scholarships and 88 $1000. The amounts depend on earning from a $5,000,000 scholarship fund, endowed by Samsung and administered by the American Legion.
Girls State has been a national Auxiliary program since 1935 and has given well over a million young women the opportunity to learn how their state and local government works. Participants are exposed to the rights and privileges, the duties and responsibilities of a U. S. citizen, run for political office and are elected to various city, county and state governments, and participate in legislative sessions, court proceedings, assemblies, bands, chorus and recreational programs.
“We are so proud of the quality delegates we send to HGS each year,” said Ann Carr, HGS Program Chair, “but, I wish we had more applications. These young women will have the opportunity to network with others of their same caliber from all over the state. These are our state and nation’s future leaders and this will be a life-changing experience for them.”
A candidate must be in the upper half of her class academically, possess leadership abilities, and have an interest in government. Pearson's counselor is Renee Eckart.
Silver Creek Cemetery Meeting
Silver Creek Cemetery Association’s 147th annual meeting will be Sunday, May 16, at 2:30 p.m. at Silver Creek Cemetery, Brick Church Road, Sellersburg. For more information go to www.silvercreekcemetery.org.
Georgetown Optimist Celebrates 60
The Georgetown Optimist Club is celebrating 60 years of service to the community on Saturday, May 15. Activities will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and include a flea market, ribbon-cutting dedication, cornhole tourney for adults and youth beginning at 11 a.m. Pictures with Llamas will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., kids painting class, 2 p.m., plant sale, silent auction, and food provided by Farm House Kitchen. Commemorative booklets for sale.
Check out Georgetown Optimist's Facebook page for more details, Georgetownoptimistclub, or call 812 951 1910. The club is at 8260 St Rd 64, next to the Georgetown Drive-in.
