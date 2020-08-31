Bureau of motor vehicles closed for labor day
All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches are closed Saturday, Sept. 5 through Monday, Sept. 7 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
Branches resume regularly scheduled business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, go to IN.gov/BMV.
Vintage fire museum’s 9-11 memorial
The Vintage Fire Museum will sponsor its annual event to honor all those who lost their lives in the Twin Towers attack of Sept. 11, 2001.
The event – Sunday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. – will take place at the Big Four Station in Jeffersonville. It will be on the west side of the park in back of the entrance to the walking bridge. People are welcome to bring lawn chairs for the outdoor event. You are invited to bring a mask and to social distance.
This year’s memorial will include a large flag raised high between two ladder trucks, a short address, prayer, a period of silence, and a bell ceremony.
The event is free, and all are invited. The Vintage Fire Museum thanks the Jeffersonville Parks Department and the City of Jeffersonville for its assistance.
For more information, call 502-599-2522, email curtandpam@earthlink.net, or go to the website: vintagefiremuseum.org.
Local scout addresses pollination crisis
When Jack Sandford learned of the national pollinator crisis that is sweeping our country, he knew he had to do something. He decided to create a habitat in New Albany that would give pollinators like bees and butterflies a place to thrive, but also help beautify Sam Peden Community Park. For nearly two years, Jack has been working toward the completion of this project with a day of wildflower planting on Sept. 12.
Jack is a Life Scout with Scouts BSA Troop 4020 in Georgetown. After speaking with a friend about beekeeping and the importance of pollinators for food production, the objective of his Eagle Scout project became clear. Knowing little about this conservation topic, Jack set about meeting professionals in the field. Eventually, he was introduced to Don Lopp who is the Director of Operations and County Planning for Floyd County. With Don’s help, Jack secured not only two acres of land, but also the full-fledged support of the Floyd County commissioners. In addition, Jack was able to assemble a team of experts from the Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Soil and Water Conservation District, Purdue University Extension, Grant Line Nursery & Garden Center, as well as generous grant funding from the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County.
Jack, and numerous volunteers, have been responsible for planting wildflower and native grass seed, and constructing two benches that can be seen at the front of the park. In September, he will be leading more volunteers in planting 2400 wildflower plants and erecting a sign explaining the project and educating the public about the importance of pollinators. On Sept. 12th, at 9 a.m., volunteers will be gathering at Sam Peden Community Park to plant wildflowers. If you would like to join us, bring some work gloves, a garden spade, water, and a face mask and come on out.
Lifespan senior games at-home edition
Lucy Koesters, Chief Business Development Officer at LifeSpan Resources has announced that their annual Senior Games has been made into an at home edition due to the pandemic and to keep the seniors that regularly participate in this event safe.
“This is an amazing group of individuals, said Koesters, and while they have weathered many storms in their lifetime, they are also in the age group that is most susceptible to this virus and we want to keep them safe by still holding the event, just virtually, with an at-home edition.”
Senior Games AT Home Edition kickoff will be Monday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. using Zoom. Participants will be welcomed by Wayne Perkey, former 84 WHAS Morning Show host. Many of the same games will be available but with different twist so that participants can complete them at home. Each day will begin with a Zoom welcome with the end of the day having announcements of the day’s winners.
“There will still be games, and those that participate will be placed in a drawing each day to win,” said Koesters.
There will also be a King and Queen for 2020 who will be determined by the number of games participated in, including a week-long Scavenger Hunt and Trivia Contest.
T-Shirts, a tradition for the Senior Games, will be available and ready for pickup beginning Sept. 8 at the LifeSpan Resources office at 33 State Street, 3rd Floor, New Albany. Office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information on the event or log-in information for the Zoom access go to www.lsr14.org or contact Melissa Richardson, director of development by calling 812-206-7960 or emailing to mrichardson@lsr14.org.
