No Place Like Home Art Exhibit
Opening reception for No Place Like Home Art Exhibit will be Friday, May 19, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.at Harrison County Arts at 113 E. Beaver Street, Corydon
The event is a display of artworks by HCA artist members that presents their unique ways of identifying “home.” This group exhibition reconsiders the attachment to home in all its complexities — from memories of childhood to reflections on spending the pandemic years largely at home to stories of migration and the need for safe and secure housing.
All exhibits are free and open to the public. Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, Noon – 4 p.m.
Kids to Parks Day
Share your love of the outdoors with a child during Kids to Parks (KTP) Day on Saturday, May 20. It’s a national day of outdoor play designed to connect kids and families with local, state, and national parks.
Gov. Eric Holcomb declared May 20 as Kids to Parks Day in Indiana and signed an official proclamation that acknowledges the important initiative to “encourage kids and empower families to get outdoors and visit America’s parks.”
The day is a chance for children to learn about park stewardship, outdoor recreation, and natural and cultural history. It also helps foster an appreciation for public lands in the next generation.
Special events are taking place at state parks throughout Indiana.
Here are some opportunities to engage children in KTP Day:
• Find planned events and special activities related to Kids to Parks Day on the State Parks Program Schedules page at on in.gov/instateparksevents.
• Check out the Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights with 11 suggested outdoor activities every kid should do. Complete all 11 to become a Hoosier Outdoor Child. See childrenplayoutdoors.dnr.IN.gov.
• Get started on Hoosier Quest to earn patches and pins at on.IN.gov/hoosierquest.
• Check out the state parks kids webpage at dnr.IN.gov/kids for more ideas.
• Share your photos on social media with the hashtag #KidstoParks. You can post them directly to the Indiana State Parks Facebook page at facebook.com/INdnrstateparksandreservoirs.
KTP Day is sponsored by the National Park Trust and supported by America’s State Parks and the National Association of State Park Directors.
For more information, see parktrust.org/kids-to-parks-day.
Shredding event in Georgetown
Destination Georgetown invited all residents of Georgetown who have stacks of old papers just sitting around to go to Copperfield Center in Georgetown on Saturday, May 20 from 9 to 11 a.m. and have them shredded.
The event is presented and sponsored by Destination Georgetown, A Main Street Organization. Take advantage of the free paper shredding and win door prizes. Additionally for a $5 fee, there are hard drive and cell phone disposal services.
Shoot Like a Girl
The Shoot Like A Girl mobile range is headed to Bass Pro Shops, 951 E Lewis & Clark Pkwy., Clarksville, for the 2023 15-Year Expansion Tour. This free, interactive event introduces women and their families and friends to shooting sports in a fun, safe and comfortable atmosphere. Shoot Like A Girl travels to cities across the country with their state-of-the-art mobile range, certified female instructors and quality gear to empower women to participate in shooting sports and the great outdoors with confidence. As gun sales have been at all-time highs over the past few years, the need for gun owners to gain education for themselves and their families on firearm safety is a top concern. Shoot Like A Girl presents safety lessons and messages directly to the public.
The event will be Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet May 24, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany.
The featured speaker for the meeting will be Melissa Richardson, Director of Development for LifeSpan Resources. Richardson will review the general services offered in this area through LifeSpan and update attendees on the senior games to begin in June.
For details, call Vickie Fessel, Chapter President, at 812-364-6950.
Schroyer to update Baptist Floyd construction
Baptist Health Floyd President Mike Schroyer will give an update on all the new construction projects underway at the hospital, as well as provide information on recent health care legislation passed by the Indiana Legislature, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., May 30, upstairs at the Floyd County Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
A $65 million construction project continues to move forward, which will include new operating rooms and surgical waiting area. The ongoing project will wrap up in 2024. The hospital also recently opened its new Level II NICU and the surgical robotics program continues to expand.
The event is open to the public.
