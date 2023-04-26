First Presbyterian Church Arbor Day event
The Green Team of First Presbyterian Church, Jeffersonville, will observe Arbor Day by helping second graders at Northaven Elementary School plant a tree in their school yard. Students will plant the tree at 2 p.m. Friday, April 28. Northaven is at 1907 Oakridge Dr. in Jeffersonville.
Northaven has lost trees in recent windstorms, and the new tree will someday provide shade for a picnic area on the grounds.
Second graders have been studying the benefits of trees. Beyond shade, they also add oxygen to the atmosphere, help to stem soil erosion and add beauty to the landscape.
Students will be planting a tulip poplar, Indiana’s state tree. Members of First Presbyterian raised funds for the tree by “buying a leaf” for $5. The church is an Earth Care Congregation of the Presbyterian Church (USA).
National Day of Prayer service May 4
Coming together in person again this year for the annual National Day of Prayer may have even greater urgency and meaning because of recent tragic events close to home.
The community is invited to attend the gathering from noon to 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, in the gym of the sponsoring Salvation Army of Southern Indiana Corps and Community Center, 2300 Green Valley Road in New Albany. Attracting 150 to 200 people, the session will involve a diverse array of participants offering prayers, encouragement, and music in keeping with the theme of “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much” (James 5:16b).
For 72 years, communities across the nation have gathered at the same time on the first Thursday of May for National Day of Prayer. The noon timing is convenient for those coming on their lunch hour with time to spare, according to Salvation Army Capt. Jonathan Fitzgerald. He encourages people to invite family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, church members, and others.
LOCAL PARTICIPANTS
Capt. Fitzgerald and New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan will welcome the crowd. Jerrol Miles (retired banker), member of Jones Memorial AME Zion Church, will give the opening prayer; and Cathy Scrivner (Integrity Development), member of St. Stephen Church, will read this year’s theme Scripture, James 5:16b, which will be used at all commemorations across the country. She will expand God’s message by adding Colossians 4:2 and Romans 12:12
Stephanie Heitz (singer, songwriter, worship leader), member of Faithpoint Church, will provide special music and lead attendees in “God Bless America,” the program’s signature closing.
A diverse group of citizens will briefly pray, representing these segments of the community:
Churches: Pastor Chad Hayes (Return Church)
Media: Lawrence Smith (Communications Director/Kentucky Baptist Convention; former WDRB reporter)
Nonprofits: Donnie Roark (Regional Director of Talent Advancement/Fellowship of Christian Athletes)
Business: Gary Almon (Owner/Kolkin Coffee)
Health care: Dr. Tom McKain (Senior Hospice/Palliative Physician with Hosparus)
Family/Youth: Ronye Mears (Ministry with teens & single moms/Southeast Christian Church)
Education: Dr. Guy Wall (IUS Professor Emeritus of Education, retired Dean of the School of Education, and former Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs)
Social Services: Alecha Redmond (Family Support Manager/Salvation Army’s Pathway of Hope)
Government/Civil Services: Steve Bush (Floyd County Sheriff)
Military: Terry Spitznagel (Army veteran)
BACKGROUND
The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana offers a variety of services to families and individuals of all ages in Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Scott, and Washington counties. These include providing utility assistance, clothing, meals, Christmas gifts and toys, senior citizen and nursing home visits, youth summer camp, weekly programs for youth and adults, and in-person and on-line worship experiences.
For additional information about National Day of Prayer or the Salvation Army, call (812) 944-1018.
Jason Sikes returns as ‘Elvis’
Jason Sikes as “ELVIS” returns to American Legion Post #28, 1930 McDonald Lane, New Albany on May 20. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show is at 7 p.m. NO reserved seating, snacks and door prizes. Tickets are $20 each available in post lounge. See the bartender for tickets while they last.
Farmers Markets
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
