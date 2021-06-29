New Communications Director
The Clarksville Town Council recently voted unanimously to select Ken Conklin as the town’s new communications director. Conklin has held the same position for the past seven years with the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department.
Conklin now oversees all communications between the Town of Clarksville, area residents, and the local news media. Before joining the Town of Clarksville in 2013, Conklin spent seven years as a News Producer at WAVE-TV in Louisville and three years as a News Producer at WEHT-TV in Evansville. He is a graduate of Murray State University in Murray, KY, and has called Clarksville home since 2013.
Communications Director Ken Conklin may be reached at kconklin@townofclarksville.com or 812-283-1423.
BMV Holiday Hours
All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches will be closed Saturday, July 3 through Monday, July 5 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
All branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours Tuesday, July 6.
For a list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, go to IN.gov/BMV
Vacation Bible School
Vacation Bible School is returning to Calvary Christian Church, 605 S. Norman Dr., Sellersburg. The five-day free blast is for kids age 4 to entering seventh grade. Dates are July 11-15, 6:30-9 p.m. Don't miss this week of music, funny skits, games, snacks, crafts, and deep lessons from God's Word. For more information, call 812-246-4383 or send an email to: inquire@calvarychristianchurch.com
Health and Wellness Clinic
Sojourn Church, 2023 Ekin Avenue, New Albany, will sponsor a free Health & Wellness Clinic, Saturday July 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church.
Health screenings (blood pressure, blood glucose, body mass index), wellness exams, chiropractor, HIV testing, mammogram screenings, and information on smoking cessation, infant safety, nutrition, Narcan training, lactation and more, plus lots of information on how to receive free and low-cost ongoing help from community providers will be available.
Partners include Norton Healthcare, Lifespring, Lifespan, Wellstone, Choices For Women, Floyd County Head Start, Family Health Centers of Southern Indiana, Floyd County Health Department, Hope Southern Indiana and more.
For more information go to sojournchurch.com
CASI Health Fair
Community Action of Southern Indiana will host the CASI Minority Health Initiative Community Health Fair July 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 201 E. 15th St. and in Landsden Park in Jeffersonville.
This Community Health Fair will connect people who would like services with health care professionals. Guests will be able to receive blood pressure checks, Body Mass Index assessments, holistic healing services, mental health assessments, wellness checks, COVID-19 vaccinations and more.
A free lunch will be provided by the nearby Jeffersonville Community Kitchen at 1611 Spring St. beginning at 11 a.m.
Students will receive backpacks and school supplies. Each family will be given fresh produce and nonperishable food items to take home.
Everyone is welcome.
For more information, contact Pamela Clark at pclark@casi1.org or 812.288.6451 extension 2135
Art Exhibit
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, 137 East Main St., New Albany, will exhibit the Gracie Koesters' Series.
Gracie Koesters' series “What does it mean to be a woman?” consists of five fine art pieces that attempt to answer the question. The exhibit will be Aug. 27 through Sept. 8. The series tackles difficult issues such as sexual assault and the period stigma, but also celebrates women, their strength, and their beauty through mixed media art forms including acrylic painting, collaging, and embroidery.
Koesters will join the staff of Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery. She is a 2021 graduate of Presentation Academy and will attend the University of Louisville in the fall of 2021. She began her internship in 2014 while attending St. Mary's Middle School.
