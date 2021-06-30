Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, July 9, at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
CASI Health Fair
On July 24, Community Action of Southern Indiana will host the CASI Minority Health Initiative Community Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 201 E. 15th St. and in Landsden Park in Jeffersonville.
This Community Health Fair will connect people who would like services with health care professionals. Guests will be able to receive blood pressure checks, Body Mass Index assessments, holistic healing services, mental health assessments, wellness checks, COVID-19 vaccinations and more.
A free lunch will be provided by the nearby Jeffersonville Community Kitchen at 1611 Spring St. beginning at 11 a.m.
Students will receive backpacks and school supplies. Each family will be given fresh produce and nonperishable food items to take home. Everyone is welcome.
For more information, contact Pamela Clark at pclark@casi1.org or 812.288.6451 extension 2135
Art Exhibit
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, 137 East Main St., New Albany, will exhibit the Gracie Koesters' Series.
Gracie Koesters' series “What does it mean to be a woman?” consists of five fine art pieces that attempt to answer the question. The exhibit will be Aug. 27 through Sept. 8. The series tackles difficult issues such as sexual assault and the period stigma, but also celebrates women, their strength, and their beauty through mixed media art forms including acrylic painting, collaging, and embroidery.
Koesters will be joining the staff of Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery. She is a 2021 graduate of Presentation Academy and will attend the University of Louisville in the fall of 2021. She began her internship in 2014 while attending St. Mary's Middle School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.