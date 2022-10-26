FRIDAY EVENTS
World War II Round Table
The World War Il Roundtable will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the Clarksville Public Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Socializing begins at 9 a.m. Charlie Arrington will talk about "Wartime Bowman Field." All are welcome to attend. For more information, call 812-246-4983.
Chicken and Dumplings dinner
The Sons of the American Legion Post 42 at 4530 Paoli Pk., Floyds Knobs, will serve chicken and dumplings Friday Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The dinner is open to the public.
CRAFT FESTIVALS SATURDAY
• Autumn Market at Greenville Park, 6455 Buttontown Rd., Greenville, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Saturday, Oct. 29. Vendors, crafts and food. Fundraiser for Blessings in a Backpack. Children may wear costumes and trick or treat at the booths.
• Southern Indiana Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, at Speed Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, 328 U.S. 31, Sellersburg.
• Christmas Craft Bazaar, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Knights of Columbus Hall, 809 E. Main St., New Albany.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.