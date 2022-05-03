National Day of Prayer is Thursday
National Day of Prayer will be observed locally on Thursday, May 5, from noon to 12:40 p.m., at the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana gymnasium at 2300 Green Valley Rd., New Albany.
The local event will involve a diverse array of participants offering prayers, encouragement and music in keeping with this year’s national theme of “Exalt the Lord Who Established Us.”
For additional information about National Day of Prayer or the Salvation Army, call 812-944-1018.
Thursday Night Salon
The Carnegie Center for Art & History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, is sponsoring Thursday Night Salon, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 5. The night will be celebrating the Carnegie Center’s new Teen Zine, MoodRing.
Guests at May’s Thursday Night Salon can get the first edition of MoodRing, a professionally published zine featuring art and literature by Southern Indiana high school students. Visitors can also take in the 2022 New Albany Floyd County Secondary Schools Art Show exhibition on display in the main galleries through May 7, 2022.
The public is invited to the MoodRing teen zine launch party, featuring a performance by special guest Rheonna Thornton, plus free popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy, drinks, activities, and a zine exchange.
Vintage Fire Museum needs your vote by Friday
Help our community by voting for a fire safety proposal and bring $25,000 to the Vintage Fire Museum at 706 Spring St., Jeffersonville. State Farm Neighborhood Assistance will award 100 grants of $25,000 each to the top vote-getters out of 200 finalists. The Vintage Fire Museum and Safety Education Center, Inc. is a finalist.
The Education Center sponsors a program to help children and families be safe from loss of life and property in home fires. The presentation makes use of rare, advanced electronic equipment for fire simulation and fire extinguisher operation, and it includes a bedroom and kitchen for fire safety practice.
This grant would enable the Vintage Fire Museum and Safety Education Center to offer fire safety instruction to families, school classes, preschool groups, home-schooling groups, scouting groups, groups comprised of people with disabilities and others. It would maintain the specialized electronic equipment, supply materials needed for the instruction, pay for items to be given to the participants, support reduced entry fees, and provide complete entry fees for those with special financial need.
All people 18 and older nationwide are eligible to vote. A voter may vote 10 times a day through Friday, May 6 .
• Here is where you vote: www.NeighborhoodAssist.com/entry/2043859.
Jeff Library programs on energy-savings
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library adopted a policy on Environmental Stewardship and Sustainability. This policy will guide library decisions concerning reducing our carbon footprint, decreasing resource and energy use, and working with community partners to educate the public on the best practices of sustainable living and environmental stewardship.
In August 2021, the library applied for and received a grant to replace our existing gas-powered library vehicle with a hybrid electric/gasoline vehicle. This 2022 Ford Escape Hybrid will be powered primarily through a charging station installed at the library. According to Librarian Diane Stepro, the library’s Energy Technology and Innovation Grant writer, the library will present annual public programs on sustainability and renewable energy in keeping with the grant’s parameters.
The first program will be Saturday, May 7, at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Boulevard, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. It is titled Energy Resiliency and will feature Ethan Holmes (Zoom) and Diane Stepro (in-person facilitator). Holmes, who resides in Rockville, Maryland, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from George Washington University and has worked in energy and climate policy since 1997. He is now a Strategic Programs Analyst for Pepco Holdings. A Q&A session will follow his presentation.
The second program, entitled Sustainable Living Program, will be a Zoom presentation only and will be Monday, May 9, from 6 to 7 p.m. Stepro will host Cameron Woodard and Lisa Brones Huber of Duke Energy Corporation. A Q&A session will follow their presentation. With rising fuel prices and warmer temperatures, Hoosiers may see higher-than-normal energy bills this summer. Duke Energy is helping customers track and manage their energy use and save money with easy, low- to no-cost do-it-yourself projects and tips. Huber and Senior Products and Services Manager Cameron Woodard will discuss energy-saving programs and tools. They will also discuss ways residents can help advance green renewable energy sources at a virtual presentation hosted by the Jeffersonville Township Library, 211 East Court Avenue on Monday, May 9, at 6 p.m.
“There are many simple ways customers can save money by being more energy efficient as they try to stay cool,” said Huber. “Customers can monitor their energy usage online and take simple steps like keeping their blinds closed on the hottest part of the day and regularly changing air filters.”
The third program will take place Monday, May 23, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library. It will feature John A. Rupp (in-person), a Clinical Associate Professor with an Energy Concentration at the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University Bloomington. The title of his presentation is Indiana’s Energy Use and Carbon Emissions: Today and in the Future. A discussion session will follow his presentation in which we will explore how we use energy in our state and how we emit carbon in that process. We will also explore the recent past and how trends are changing energy use in Indiana.
“These programs tie in nicely with our environmental stewardship and sustainability policy that our Board adopted last year. It is not only about reducing our carbon footprint and waste, but when we can reduce our energy consumption through such measures as using energy-efficient lightbulbs and lowering our fuel costs, this is money saved,” said Library Director David Seckman.
“These savings can be used to increase the resources available to our customers, which is a win for our customers and the environment. Duke Energy has been a great partner in helping us find ways to decrease our energy consumption; we are thrilled that they can share this practical knowledge with the public. Saving money and taking better care of the environment is something that everyone can appreciate.”
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Charlestown Library Summer Book Babies
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System is accepting registering for the Summer Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17-35 months) Storyhour (ages 3-5 years old) and K-5th Grade Summer Art Programs. These programs will run four weeks in June beginning June 6.
Visit the library’s website – www.clarkco.lib.in.us for dates and times or call your local branch library – Charlestown Library – 812-256-3337, Sellersburg Library – 812-246-4493, Henryville Library – 812-294-4246, New Washington Library – 812-293-4577 and Borden Library – 812-258-9041.
Centra announces Loretta M. Burd scholarship recipients
Centra Credit Union and Centra Foundation are awarding a total of 35 scholarships to graduating high school seniors and adult students throughout the Communities it serves. The Loretta M. Burd Scholarship Program typically awards one high school scholarship per Centra branch location, a number of adult scholarships, and two internal scholarships. This year, an additional six scholarships are being awarded to celebrate Burd’s career and service to the Credit Union.
Named in honor of Burd, the Loretta M. Burd Scholarship Program is designed to invest in members’ futures. This year’s local recipients are Katelyn Case (Jeffersonville), Cadence Wehneman (Floyd Central), Molly Coomer (North Harrison), Cara Akin (Floyd Central), Kane Maharaj (Jeffersonville), Grazia Ferraro (homeschool) and Brooklyn Cornelius (Madison Consolidated). The full list of 2022 scholarship winners is available at online at Centra.org.
The Centra Foundation would also like to recognize to Shirley Shea for her support to the Loretta M. Burd Adult Scholarship Program. This year’s adult scholarship recipients are Alexa Howser (Scottsburg), Gayle Hill (Sellersburg), Octavia Tolbert (New Albany) and Christina Shaw (Columbus).
Loretta M. Burd began working at Centra in July 1965, and quickly learned multiple facets of the business. Throughout her career, she established many new departments within the Credit Union, including the Human Resources, Inventory Control and Facilities departments. Burd became the President/CEO in July 1987, when Centra had $123 million in assets.
When Burd began working at Centra, the Credit Union had almost 7,000 members. At the time of her retirement in December 2012, Centra’s Membership had grown to 126,291 members and $1.1 billion in assets. She continued to serve the organization on Centra’s Board of Directors, until her retirement from the Board in March 2022.
“Loretta’s service to Centra Credit Union has been instrumental in guiding us to where we are today. Her passion and commitment to serving our Members’ best interests has set the direction of our Credit Union and exemplifies our mission and vision. Loretta’s valuable contributions have been vital to our organization, the credit union industry, and our communities,” Centra CEO/President Rick Silvers said. “We’re honored to have had her expertise and guidance define Centra’s foundation.”
Burd also served the credit union movement in other capacities, at both state and national levels. She served as a member of the Governmental Affairs Committee of the Indiana Credit Union League, Vice Chair of the Credit Union Centers of Indianapolis Board of Directors and Chair of the Indiana Corporate Federal Credit Union Board of Directors (INDICORP).
In 1996, she was appointed to the Board of Directors of the CUNA Mutual Group, a provider of insurance, financial products and services for credit union and their members throughout the world. Burd served as Board Chair for six years, the longest serving chair in CUNA Mutual Group’s history. From 1997 through 2004, Burd served as a member of the Indiana Department of Financial Institutions Board, an appointment made by the governor. Nationally, she has also served as Chairwoman of Credit Union National Association’s (CUNA) Roundtable Council for the nation’s top 100 credit unions and was Chair of the National Credit Union Values Campaign.
Burd has been presented with many awards for her achievements and contributions, including being named one of the 100 Most Admired CEOs in the credit union industry in 1990, CEO of the Year by the Indiana Credit Union League in 1993 and being inducted into the Indiana Credit Union League Hall of Fame in 1996.
She was also recognized for her service and contributions to business and her community with the Sagamore of the Wabash award in 2004, which is the highest honor bestowed on Indiana citizens by the governor. Some of the organizations Burd served include the Columbus Chamber of Commerce, Columbus Regional Hospital Foundation, Bartholomew County United Way, the Mayor’s Advisory Council and Vision Committee, the IUPUC Advisory Board, the kidscommons Children’s Museum Board and the Heritage Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.