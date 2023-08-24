Friends of the Library Book Sale
Friends of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library Book Sale provides the public with the opportunity to find new books to enjoy while helping support the library.
The next book sale is Aug. 25 and 26. The book sale room is on the lower level of the Jeffersonville location at 211 E. Court Avenue. The sale is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and everyone is welcome. Children’s and romance books are buy-one, get-one-free. CDs are priced at 25 cents each. Most prices in the bookstore are one dollar or less for hardbacks, paperbacks, CDs, and DVDs. Available are some specially priced items like vintage or collector’s sets.
Proceeds from the sale support the Summer Reading Program, Big Read, and Staff Institute Learning. Those interested in becoming a Friend of the Library can pay dues at the sale. Membership is $5 a year for individuals, $10 a year for families and $75 to become a lifetime member. The group is now accepting book donations. For more information, contact 812-285–5630 ext. 332 or email info@jtplfriends.org
Regular store hours are the second and fourth Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (some holidays excluded). To stay informed about future sale events, go to the website at jtplfriends.org and follow on Facebook at JTPL.Friends
Cornhole Tournament at Shrine Club
Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will sponsor a cornhole tournament starting at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25 at the club. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.
Clarksville cancels Bad Kid Bash
Clarksville’s Parks and Recreation Department late Wednesday afternoon announced the cancellation of the Bad Kid Bash event, originally scheduled to take place Friday, Aug. 25. The decision was made because of the extreme heat wave, the department said in a news release, adding the safety and well-being of all attendees and staff members are of utmost importance.
We understand the disappointment this may bring to our enthusiastic Clarksville community, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience, the department said, promising to reschedule the event as soon as possible.
Sports Injury Clinic
Baptist Health Medical Orthopedics Group, 2125 State St., Suite 5 in New Albany, will host a sports injury clinic every Saturday through Oct. 21.
Sports medicine specialists will offer evaluation and treatment of athletes with sports-related injuries during the Saturday morning clinic. No appointment is necessary. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and patients must be signed in by 8 a.m. and will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Most major insurance plans are accepted. For more information, call 812-944-2663.
Community Vendor Sale
Community Vendor Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. The annual Clarksville Community Vendor Sale provided something for everyone with more than 70 vendor booths.
Pop the Culture Community Event
The public is invited to a community event titled “Pop the Culture” on Saturday, Aug. 26 beginning at 10 a.m. at The Envision Center, 1323 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville.
The University of Louisville Football Alumni will present unmasking mental health with Marcus Smith as guest speaker. Jasmine Baker from Soul Fit will present 10-minute aerobics sessions.
Digging the Past
Digging the Past will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Drive, Clarksville.
Homeless Coalition Fundraising Cruise-In
Christian Jeep Association Indiana Chapter 3 is sponsoring a Homeless Coalition Fundraising Cruise-In, Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jacob Chapel United Methodist Church, 4725 Charlestown Rd., New Albany.
The event is open to all makes, models, cars, trucks, bikes or any other motorized vehicle you’d like to bring to the cruise-in and support a wonderful cause.
The Jeep Association will be raising funds and collecting supplies for the homeless population of New Albany. Items being collected include toothpaste, soap, baby wash, razors, hand lotion and socks.
Art History Themed Book Discussion Groups
The Carnegie Center for Art and History is sponsoring an Art History themed book discussion group: the Art Tales Book Club. This book discussion group will adventure through the fiction and nonfiction of books, journals, and articles alike as guests investigate, interpret, and tell the story of art. For the next discussion meeting on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 1 to 2 p.m., patrons are invited to discuss Linda Nochlin’s “Why have there been no great women artists?”
Many scholars have called Linda Nochlin’s seminal essay on women artists the first real attempt at a feminist history of art. In her revolutionary essay, Nochlin refused to answer the question of why there had been no “great women artists” on its own corrupted terms, and instead, she dismantled the very concept of greatness, unraveling the basic assumptions that created the male-centric genius in art.
Copies are available to pick up at the Floyd County Library Upper Customer Service Desk, and additional printed essays are available at Carnegie Center for Art and History. Patrons are encouraged to register for this book discussion at nafclibrary.libcal.com. For the next Art Tales book discussion, patrons are invited to read two sections of Latin American Art since 1900 with a discussion on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 1 to 2 p.m.
In-Depth Conversation About Diabetes
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to join on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 2 to 3 p.m. for a bi-monthly program devoted to men’s health with Dr. Giavonne Rondo.
Diabetes is a disease that is characterized by elevated levels of blood glucose. If not treated, it can cause severe damage to our heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves. Dr. Rondo first discussed this topic last year, but this discussion is a more in-depth conversation about diabetes and one you don’t want to miss.
Dr. Rondo is the sole practitioner of an adult-only practice called GObileMD. Her specialty is internal medicine, and she has been practicing for 21 years in Kentuckiana.
Gospel music at Pleasant View Baptist
Smith and Company Trio will perform at Pleasant View Baptist Church, Hwy 62, near New Washington, this Sunday, Aug. 27, at 11 am. Smith and Company is a local gospel group whose goal is to encourage and draw people to the Lord.
The group is comprised of Cindy Smith, Rusty Cecil, and Steve Hester. Fans of Bill Gaither will enjoy the musical style of Smith and Company. The event is free. For more information, call 812-987-0005.
Housing Stability Clinic
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites Clark County residents to gather at the library on Monday, Aug. 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for a Housing Stability Clinic.
Writing Workshop for Adults
Grab your pencils and pens and take part in a creative writing program for aspiring writers. This monthly workshop is made to help writers refine their craft and connect with fellow writers. The next Write On: Adult Writing Workshop will take place on Monday, Aug. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at New Albany Central Library at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Either bring your own work to improve your personal projects or take part in monthly writing prompts designed to inspire creativity and strengthen your writing. Registration is required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/10129176 or call (812) 944-8464.
Free Yoga Class
Enjoy a free yoga class on Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Galena Digital Library at 6954 Highway 150, Floyds Knobs. This outdoor Hatha Yoga class will be led by Abby Newton, who will emphasize finding ease in movement. Abby Newton Yoga classes are fun and accessible to all with a focus on body and breath awareness. Participants are encouraged to bring their own mat, as a limited supply is available.
Registration is required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/11068091 or call (812) 949-3060
Bingo Night at Tri County Shrine Club
Bingo Night at the Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will be Tuesday, Aug. 29, 6 to 10 a.m. at the clubhouse. For those wanting a snack, food will be available to purchase.
Karaoke Night at Tri County Shrine Club
Karaoke Night will be at the Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 6 to 10 p.m. Food and drinks are available to purchase.
Screening of “Resilience”
The Floyd County Library will host a free screening of “Resilience: The Biology of Stress & the Science of Hope” on Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the library’s auditorium at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Following the screening, there will be a discussion with a panel of experts who work on and study trauma and resilience on college campuses and in our community.
This event is co-sponsored by the Indiana University Southeast Office of Community Engagement and Floyd County ECHO, as part of a community collaborative effort to improve health, reduce substance abuse, and promote resilience.
This one-hour documentary delves into the science of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and the birth of a new movement to treat and prevent Toxic Stress.
Sidney’s Choice Opening Reception
The exhibit “Mark Priest: Sidney’s Choice” will open Thursday, Aug. 31 and continue through Nov. 11 at the Carnegie Center for Art & History, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
Blood Drive
The Floyd County Library will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Friday, Sept.1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the library’s auditorium, at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
To schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org and search for sponsor keyword “NAFCLibrary” or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Walk-ins are welcome.
Bible Study Fellowship
Bible Study Fellowship will begin its women’s Bible study titled “People of the Promise: Kingdom Divided” on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
This Old Testament study unpacks a fascinating period in Israel’s history across 15 books, from its split into two nations, through dozens of kings and prophets and ultimately to the heartbreaking exile into Babylon. Discuss questions around the goodness of God amidst calamity, mercy, ultimate allegiance, judgment, and salvation. Join others in finding answers and how they apply to modern life.
The morning class meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at Eastside Christian Church, 2319 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville and offers a preschool program for ages up to 6. The evening class meets at 6:55 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 4202 Helen Road, Jeffersonville. Morning and evening online options are also available.
Any woman interested in the study is invited to register at www.mybsf.org
