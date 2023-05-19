Clarksville Library to host poet
On Saturday, May 27, from noon to 1 p.m., the Clarksville Library will host poet Vince Gotera who will read a selection of his poems to a live library audience. Gotera has been described as among the “leading Filipino-American poets of this generation.” The child of Filipino immigrants, Gotera was born in San Francisco and served in the U.S. military during Vietnam. He now teaches at the University of Northern Iowa. He has published three collections of poetry, the most recent of which is “Fighting Kite,” released in 2007. He is noted for editing The North American Review, one of America’s oldest literary magazines.
This program will meet in the Clarksville Library’s Meeting Room C. This presentation is recommended for teen and adult patrons.
Clarksville library hosts Kids Create
The Clarksville Library is hosting Kids Create on Saturday, May 27 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s program is all about engineering. Youth will work in groups to create the tallest, longest, and most ingenious marble mazes. This program is perfect for children who like building or strategy games. The program is for grades K–5 and requires registration. Children in grades K-2 must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
Family Fun Night
First Southern Baptist Church of Clarksville at 215 E. Ettels Lane is hosting a family open gym and family game night on Saturday, May 27 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The church will provide snacks and board games or people are welcome to bring their own. This is for families, it is not a drop-off children event. For more information, call the church office at 812-288-8217. Additional nights are planned on June 24 and July 29.
Housing Stability Clinic
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites Clark County residents to attend a Housing Stability Clinic on Tuesday, May 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Pro Bono Indiana and Indiana Legal Services, through its partnership with the Indiana Bar Foundation and Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, will offer a free Housing Stability Clinic with access to free legal navigation services and eviction resources.
Schroyer to update Baptist Floyd construction
Baptist Health Floyd President Mike Schroyer will give an update on all the new construction projects underway at the hospital, as well as provide information on recent health care legislation passed by the Indiana Legislature, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., May 30, upstairs at the Floyd County Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
A $65 million construction project continues to move forward, which will include new operating rooms and surgical waiting area. The ongoing project will wrap up in 2024. The hospital also recently opened its new Level II NICU and the surgical robotics program continues to expand.
The event is open to the public.
Indian Creek Baptist Church
Award-winning singer/songwriter Daryl Mosley will perform at Indian Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, June 4 at 6 p.m.
Daryl is a three-time Songwriter of the Year with eight #1 songs and three Song of the Year awards to his credit. Among them is the classic “(Ask the Blind Man) He Saw It All,” the signature song of the southern gospel trio the Booth Brothers. He is from Waverly, Tennessee, and started singing at the age of 15 at Loretta Lynn’s Dude Ranch. He was a member of the Brothers Osborne and The Farm Hands before starting his solo career.
This is event is free and open to the public. For more information, go to www.indiancreekbc.org or call 812-951-2196. Indian Creek Baptist Church is at 3463 Georgetown-Greenville Road, Georgetown.
Baptist Health Floyd offering student volunteer program
Baptist Health Floyd is offering a student volunteer program for teens ages 14-18 in the spring, summer and fall. This program aims to provide opportunity for students, who are considering a career in health care.
Applications are available online. Students will also need to complete the counselor reference form.
Students will be contacted to discuss their application and to set up an interview. During the interview, we will discuss the position and schedule that would be the best match. Students must commit to volunteering for at least six weeks of the session. All new volunteers must complete the pre-volunteer requirements including a TB test, health screening record, and completion of the hospital orientation program, which will be set up by Volunteer Manager Miranda Zimmerman. The summer 2023 dates are June 12-July 28 with an orientation on June 9.
Summer Food Service Program
The New Albany Floyd County School District will sponsor a Summer Food Service Program for children. Meals will be available at no charge to children 18 years of age and younger. The meals will be served June 5 through July 21 with site closed June 19 and July 4.
The location is Hazelwood Middle School (Door #8, Beeler Street), 1021 Hazelwood Ave., New Albany. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.
All meals must be consumed on site in the cafeteria.
Clark County Farm Bureau Inc Scholarships
The Clark County Farm Bureau Inc has open applications for two $1000 scholarships. Scholarships are available to Clark County seniors and returning college students. The applicants or parents must be members of Clark County Farm Bureau Inc to apply. Deadline to apply is June 15.
For details and an application, call 812-256-3348 or email dktrotter1157@gmail.com
Vacation Bible School{div}Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 301 Gospel Rd., Charlestown, will host Vacation Bible School for ages 5 to 12, July 10-14 from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly.{/div} {div} {/div} {div}The theme will be the Armor of God- Keepers of the Kingdom{/div} {div}Standing Strong in today’s Battle for truth. Register on line at {a}prbc301@sbcglobal.net {/a}or call 812 256-3053.{/div} {div} {/div}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.