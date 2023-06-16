Teen Movie
Clarksville Library will host Teen Movie and a Snack on Wednesday, June 21, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Clarksville location.
The Clarksville Library is teaming with the Clarksville Parks Department to offer a fun teen program.
Teens are welcome to wear their comfy clothes and join while we eat pizza and watch anime.
Teens will choose the anime! This program is for teens in grades 6 – 12.
Literary Ladies Book Club
The Clarksville Library will host two book clubs this month at its Clarksville location. The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet Wednesday, June 21, from 6 to 7 p.m. to discuss the book “The Yellow House” by Patricia Falvey. This club reads women’s literature and books written by female authors. The Wednesday Readers book club will meet on Wednesday, June 28, from 1 to 2 p.m. to discuss the book “Ordinary Grace” by William Kent Krueger. This club reads a variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction.
Jeff High Alumni Association
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 22 at 11 a.m. at Frankie Garrett’s General Store and Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica.
All alumni are invited. Enjoy the summer afternoon under the outdoor shelter house or if you like air-conditioning, indoor seating is available.
Summer Concert
A summer of recovery concert, sponsored by Division of Mental Health and Addiction, will make a stop in New Albany for a summer concert, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 22 at the New Albany Amphitheater
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery
A Gallery Talk will be Friday, June 23 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, 137 E. Main St., New Albany.
Artists from the Three Brothers Exhibit, LaVon Van Williams Jr. and Edward White, will be at the Gallery Talk to answer questions.
Disability Fair
Advocates of Indiana are co-hosting the Second Annual New Albany Disability Fair, Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at IU Southeast, 4201 Grant Line Rd. New Albany. The event will be in the Hoosier Room in University Central North Building
The event is free to the public and there will be interactive activities and raffles.
