Jeffersonville Concert Series Celebrates 30th
Note: This is a rescheduled event after last week's rainout.
The public is invited to a free concert tomorrow Friday, July 23 in historic downtown Jeffersonville to commemorate the 30th season of the Concerts in the Park series. The concert starts at 7 p.m. at Sonny Brewster Bandstand in Warder Park at Court Avenue and Spring Street. Music will be by the popular duo Eric & Kenny, playing classic rock and pop from the 1960s to today. As a bonus there will be free ice cream at the concert from Pearl Street Treats, while supplies last.
Bicentennial Park Concerts
Performing Friday, July 23 at Bicentennial Park, 118 E. Spring St., New Albany, will be Alex Williams. The free concert will be from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Other concerts at the Bicentennial Park include Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday, July 30. The final concert of the season will be Friday, Aug. 6, featuring Jacob Resch.
Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the free outdoor concerts.
Jeffersonville RiverStage Concerts
Free concert at the Jeffersonville RiverStage at the Overlook and Terraced Lawn, Friday, July 23 beginning at 7 p.m. Music will be by A1A: Jimmy Buffett Tribute.
Next weekend, July 30 and 31 will be Jeff Goes Country, two nights of country music. The RiverStage final concert of the season will be Friday, Aug. 6, 7 p.m. with The Juice Box Heroes.
Cancer Center hosting yard sale July 24
The Baptist Health Cancer Center, 2210 Green Valley Road, New Albany, is hosting a giant yard sale Saturday, July 24, to benefit Relay for Life, the annual fundraiser sponsored by the American Cancer Society.
There will be hundreds of items to choose from at the yard sale. The event will be in the parking lot of the Cancer Center from 8 a.m. to noon.
Prices on items will vary. Clothing items, shoes and accessories will be from $1 to $3; games, DVDs, books and CDs will also be $1 to $3 while furniture and sporting goods will cost $10 and up.
If something is not marked, make an offer. From 11 a.m. to noon, fill a plastic grocery bag for $5, and items larger than a grocery bag will be half price.
All proceeds will benefit local Relay for Life fundraising efforts.
Civil War Program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program on Civil War Jeffersonville at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 2, at the library, 211 E. Court Avenue.
The small city of Jeffersonville (about 4,000 people circa 1860) played a vital role during the Civil War (1861-1865). The presenter will examine Jeffersonville’s unique setting geographically, the importance of Jefferson General Hospital, Clark County troops who fought, cemeteries with Clark Country troops interred, and the experience of contraband and Black refugees during the Civil War.
The presenter, Kraig McNutt is a graduate of Jeffersonville High School and Indiana University Southeast (B.A. Philosophy) where he studied under Dr. Curtis Peters of New Albany. He also holds a Master of Science in Library and Information Science from The University of Kentucky. McNutt is a historian, author, and frequent speaker and presenter for historical societies, Civil War Round Tables, and local history groups.
He specializes in the personal experience of the soldier and civilian during the Civil War, particularly focusing on the suffering and struggles the soldier endured, both on the field, and in the Civil War hospital setting. He collects original letters, documents and images of Civil War soldiers and civilians. He is a member of the Sons of Union Veterans.
Kentucky Wesleyan College
Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro, KY, announces the spring 2021 President’s List and Dean’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List for superior academic achievement, students must attain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a minimum of 12 semester hours. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must attain a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 semester hours.
President’s List
Joseph Burke, Jeffersonville
Dean's List
Miles Frazier, Jeffersonville and Arci Lyons, Henryville
POWER scholarship applications now open
Non-traditional female students in Indiana can now apply for a scholarship through the Political Organization for Women's Education and Representation, according to State Rep. Karen Engleman (R-Georgetown).
Engleman said scholarship recipients could include women who are returning to school after a hiatus, changing careers, seeking advancement in their career or work life and stay-at-home moms entering the workplace who are in need of additional education or training. This scholarship is not intended for recent high school graduates or women who are eligible for or have already received other significant financial aid.
"We want to support women who have persevered through all the challenges life has presented them," Engleman said. "For those wanting to skill up and advance in their career, this scholarship can help them pay for a portion of their education costs."
A bipartisan selection committee awards 18 scholarships — two from each congressional district — for $750 each. The scholarship check will be made directly to the institution with instructions to apply the funds to the student’s current account to pay for school tuition, books and fees. Qualified applicants include non-traditional female students whose education may have been delayed or interrupted, and the committee will consider financial need, personal vision, service to community and post-education plans.
The scholarships can be used for the 2022 spring semester. The application deadline is Nov. 15, 2021, and scholarship recipients will be announced Dec. 17, 2021, and granted before Dec. 31, 2021.
To apply for the POWER scholarship and review eligibility requirements, go to inpowercaucus.org/powerscholarship.
