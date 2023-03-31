Free Health Program
Purdue Floyd County Extension Service is offering a Food as Medicine Program to learn about type 2 diabetes management and chronic heart disease prevention. During this free 12-week program you will receive lab data, cooking demonstrations with samples, and food boxes with recipes to take home. Participants also get incentive items to help address their own health barriers.
Contact Purdue Community Wellness Coordinator Katie Davidson at 812-670-5025 to see if this program is right for you. Registration is required and income guidelines will apply. Classes meet on Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning April 4.
Simple Wisdom Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites women 18 and older on Wednesday, April 5, to a Simple Wisdom class led by Beverly Belle-Isle at the Jeffersonville location. This program is a series of classes every Wednesday in April and May from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Do you wish to shed stress and develop your personal well-being? This program will offer accessible tools and strategies for releasing tension and building a centered, grounded approach to everyday challenges.
Women wishing to continue their personal growth journey, regardless of phase, will learn simple and effective techniques that can be used immediately, such as gentle stretching, grounding, centering, and mindful meditation. Each session offers new information. Come as you are, and bring a fresh notebook or journal.
Beverly Belle-Isle has an MA in Counseling Psychology. She has been an adjunct instructor of Adult Education and a guided meditation teacher for both groups and individuals in California.
Carnegie Center Night of Music
The Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet will perform at the Carnegie Center in the Jane Barth Anderson meeting room on Thursday, April 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This concert serves as a tribute to Jazz Masters from the genre’s history, playing famous standards in celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month in April. This live concert event is free and open to the public, registration is appreciated.
The Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet consists of Jamey Aebersold on sax, Wade Honey on piano, Tyrone Wheeler on bass, and Jonathan Higgins on drums.
To learn more and register for this concert event, go to the events page at carnegiecenter.org
Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society
The April meeting of the Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society will be Thursday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. at New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring St., New Albany.
The program entitled “Research Sources for those serving under George Rogers Clark,” will be presented by Diane Stepro, Genealogy and History Librarian at Jeffersonville Township Public Library. She has created a list of sources documenting the life of George Rogers Clark and the women, children and native enslaved people who were associated with him.
The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served at 6:15 p.m.
