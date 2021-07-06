Clark County 4-H Fair
Clark County 4-H Fair, on the grounds of the Clark County Fairgrounds, 9608 Indiana 62, Charlestown, will be Friday, July 9 through Saturday, July 17.
Special events and livestock shows
July 9
• 7 p.m. — Lucas Oil Tractor Pull (General admission $10, pit passes $15, children 7 to 12, $5)
July 19
• noon — Horse and Pony Trail show
• 2 p.m. — Baby Fair Contest
• 4 p.m. — Children's Pedal Tractor Pull
• 4 p.m. — Horse and Pony English Show
• 4 p.m. — Liama Show
• 7 p.m. — Fashion Revue
July 11
• Noon — Horse and Pony Completion Show
• 1 p.m. — Rabbit Show
• 6 p.m. — Sheep Show
• 8 p.m. — Battle of the Barns
July 12
• 4:30 p.m. — Stick Horse Contest
• 5 p.m. — Market and Dairy Goat Show
• 7 p.m. — Horse and Pony Contesting Show
July 13
* 9 a.m. — Poultry Show
• 6 p.m. — Swine Show
• 6 p.m. — Draft Horse, Donkey and Mule Show
July 14
• 4 p.m. — Dairy Show
• 5:30 p.m. — Children's Costume Parade
• 6:30 p.m. — Beer Show
July 15
• 7 p.m. — 4-H Round Robin Showmanship Contest
July 16
• 7 p.m. — Mid Drugs/Mud Bod (General admission $10, pit passes $15, children 7 to 12, $5)
July 17
• 7 p.m. — Monster Trucks (General admission $10, pit passes $15, children 7 to 12, $5)
James Gang Amusements will be will provide fair midway attractions all nine days of the fair. Tuesday and Thursday will be Family Night for $18 and Armbands for $20 per person.
For more information call the Extension office at 812-256-4591.
Becks Mill
Beck's Mill, 4433 S. Becks Mill Rd, Salem, is having a cruise Saturday, July 10. Bring your vintage cars, trucks, tractors, motorcycles and more. Drivers of these classics will get into the mill free.
The famous chicken grilling techniques of Louis Courtney and Jim Woodward will leave you will wanting seconds. The grilled chicken dinner will be served beginning at 11 a.m. for only $8. This dinner includes two sides and benefits Mt. Carmel Cemetery fund and the mill.
Mill tours will be available Saturday, July 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and regular day on Sunday, July 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. Mill admission is $5.00 adults and children 16 and younger are free with a paid adult admission. Also available for the show vehicles will be a portable press from IU to make prints of your “pride & joy.”
For more information call 812-883-5147 or go to www.becksmill.org
Central on Stage
Central on Stage announces auditions for Dirty Rotten Scoundrels! Auditions will be in the Central Christian Church Activities & Programs building, 1315 East Spring Street, New Albany, July 11 from 2-5 p.m.. Be prepared to sing 16-18 bars from any song (an accompanist will be available if needed), and bring a list of conflicts for Aug. 1 through Oct. 24.
Show dates are Oct. 15, 16, 22, 23, and 24. Individuals will be asked to read selections from the show scripts. Looking to cast individuals aged 16 years and older. If you are not available to audition on July 11, please contact us at auditions@centralonstage.com to schedule a one-on-one audition. All cast and crew members involved with Central on Stage are considered volunteers and will be unpaid.
Central on Stage's production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com
Floyd Library Presentation
Indiana School of Medicine professor and author Bill Sullivan will speak about the science behind his book, Pleased to Meet Me: Genes, Germs, and the Curious Forces That Make Us Who We Are, virtually Thursday, July 15, at 7 p.m. A question and answer session will follow the presentation. The Floyd County Library is hosting the event.
Sullivan's book, and the science behind it, holds the answers to the fundamental human questions of what makes people tick. The foods we enjoy, the people we love, the emotions we feel and the beliefs we hold can all be traced back to our DNA, germs and environment. This witty, colloquial book is popular science at its best, describing in everyday language how genetics, epigenetics, microbiology and psychology work together to influence our personality and actions. Mixing cutting-edge research and relatable humor, Pleased to Meet Me is filled with fascinating insights that shine a light on who we really are — and how we might become our best selves.
Sullivan is a professor at the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, where he studies genetics and microbiology. He is an award-winning researcher, teacher and science communicator who has been featured in a wide variety of outlets, including CNN, Fox & Friends, The Doctors, Science Fantastic with Dr. Michio Kaku, Doctor Radio and more. He has published more than a hundred papers in scientific journals and has written for The Washington Post, National Geographic, Discover, Scientific American, COSMOS, Psychology Today, The Conversation and more. More information about Sullivan can be found at authorbillsullivan.com and on Twitter @wjsullivan.
Registration is required to receive a Zoom link to attend this event. Register now at: https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/7629118.
