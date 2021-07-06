Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.