Holiday event in Charlestown for those with disabilities
Outward Bound Support Services, in partnership with the City of Charlestown, is hosting Light Up The Night, a free holiday-themed event open to children and adults with special needs and their families and caregivers.
Held on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Arts & Enrichment Center, there will be opportunities for Charlestown Express Train rides to see the lights at the Family Activities Park and to visit Santa from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. At the A&E Center, there will be a spaghetti dinner sponsored by Matthew 14 Ministries plus live music from Outbreak, music therapy with Sweet Behavior and line dancing with Missy Sears.
If planning to attend, RSVP by emailing Outward Bound at jenndavid.obss@gmail.com. The Arts & Enrichment Center is at 999 Water St., Charlestown.
Crochet Club
The Clarksville Library will host a Crochet Club on Friday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you. Come to learn, work on projects, and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach you the basic skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter, bring your projects with you. For more information check out the library website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar.
Let’s learn about RSVP at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, will sponsor a program about RSVP, the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. The program will be Friday, Dec. 9, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Leann Lindley, the Tri-County Coordinator of RSVP, will enlighten those in attendance about her role in helping individuals who are 55 and older to use their gifts and talents to connect with various volunteer opportunities throughout Southern Indiana.
Evening of Music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music by Midnight Radio, 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday, Dec. 9.
Holiday crafts at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a unique Holiday Craft Gathering with Librarian Diane Stepro, Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location.
Yarn painting is an easy craft that involves creating vibrant and textured pieces of art using just yarn and glue. No cost is involved, but pre-registration will be limited to 20 individuals. This craft is open to all age groups. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Crocheting Classes at the library
Did you know that learning to crochet is like riding a bicycle? Once you learn, you will never forget! Of course, you may still need to fine-tune your skills occasionally. If you want to learn how to crochet or fine-tune your skills, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library will offer a crocheting class on Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon to 2 p.m.
The instructor, Joyce Ellis, would like each participant to bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn with them to the class. If you miss this class, there will be many more opportunities to learn how to crochet in 2023.
Padgett Museum
The final day of the temporary exhibit highlighting Duke Energy’s Gallagher Station: A History of Powering Indiana for more than 60 years, will be Saturday, Dec. 10. This is the last day the museum will be open until next spring. It will reopen on Saturday, May 13, 2023, with the permanent exhibit, “By the River’s Edge.” The temporary exhibit this year will be, “New Albany Baseball Through the Years” and will run through December 9, 2023.
The next Floyd County Historical Society meeting will be held on Feb. 28, 2023, with Eli Beardsley providing the program on “Stephen Beardsley – The Lasting Impact of a Life Dedicated to Historic Preservation.” The meetings are held monthly on the fourth Tuesday of each month except for July, December, and January at 6:30 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the Floyd County Public Library.
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program, 1 p.m., Dec. 10, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Drive, Clarksville
Clarksville Library hosting local author
The Clarksville Library will host local author Sherna Williams on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sherna Williams is an author and school psychologist. She was inspired to write her book “Hidden in the Details” after a devastating medical diagnosis of her 4-month-old daughter, Celeste. Through her faith and commitment to God, Sherna and her family got through the emergency procedure necessary to correct Celeste’s condition. They were moved to share their experience with others going through similar hardships. They even formed a Christian nonprofit, the Hesed Movement, to reach out and assist those in need by providing care packages to their families. Come and listen to Sherna’s story and learn how she and her family transformed a tragic diagnosis and journey into a beneficial community resource for us all to experience.
Fossils in The Buildings Around Us
Finding fossils doesn’t mean visiting quarries, road cuts or parks. They can be found in the architecture around you. This program will present fossils that can be seen in buildings around Kentuckiana, some of America’s largest cities and even famous tourist sites in Europe. Join world traveler and blogger, Michael Popp, who has been writing about fossils on the Internet for over 13 years. Dec. 10, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Falls of the Ohio State Park (stateparks.IN.gov/2984.htm) is at 201 W. Riverside Drive Clarksville.
Additional programs are scheduled on weekends in December and beyond. Check the parks Facebook page or the DNR event calendar for details as they become available.
Sons of Liberty
The Sons of Liberty will perform at Indian Creek Baptist Church, 3431 Georgetown-Greenville Road, Georgetown, on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11. Saturday’s performance will be at 5 p.m. and on Sunday at 10:45 a.m.
The Sons of Liberty formed in the 1980s. The group consists of Jeff Childers, Jerrod Childers, and Eric Muse. They have made a special place in gospel music by mixing southern gospel, bluegrass, and country to make a unique sound. During the years, the Sons of Liberty have had several songs that have gained national radio attention including “In My Father’s House,” “For His Glory” and “He Never Left Me.”
This event is free and all are welcome. For more information, call 812-951-2196 or go to indiancreekbc.org.
Full Moon Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 Ind. 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Full Moon Hike, Saturday, Dec. 10 beginning at 8 p.m. on Trail 5.
Chili Cookoff
Sons of the American Legion will sponsor a chili cookoff, Sunday, Dec. 11 at noon at Sellersburg American Legion, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. Anyone can enter. Price to eat, $5 bowl.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 3 p.m., Dec. 11, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Drive, Clarksville.
