Spring Derby Party at Charlestown Library
PreK to 5th graders and their families can celebrate the Derby with crafts, snacks and games Wednesday, May 3 from 6 p.m.-7 p.m.. Registration is required. Call 812-256-3337 to register. Children are required to be accompanied by an adult.
Simple Wisdom Class with Beverly Belle-Isle
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites women 18 and older on Wednesday, May 3, to a Simple Wisdom class led by Beverly Belle-Isle at the Jeffersonville location, 211 Court Ave. This program is a series of classes held every Wednesday in May from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. This program will offer accessible tools and strategies for releasing tension and building a centered, grounded approach to everyday challenges.
Beverly Belle-Isle has an MA in Counseling Psychology. For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Clarksville Library hosting Teen Game Day
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Teen Game Day on Thursday, May 4, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Blvd. This month, the celebration is “May the Fourth Be With You” day with special, themed games. Participants will also make a character craft in celebration of this day. This program is for youth in grades 6 – 12.
For more information check out the website at jefflibrary.org; Events Calendar.
How to build a high-performance home
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to the final discussion led by Jeffersonville resident Ted Cummings at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue, on Monday, May 8, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. These discussions will benefit those contemplating building a house from start to finish. Cummings has spent the past eight years becoming knowledgeable in the building science of high-performance homes (HPH). Five years ago, he hired a local builder to construct the home he shares with his wife, Bonnie, following the principles of HPH construction. For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Jason Sikes returns as ‘Elvis’
Jason Sikes as “ELVIS” returns to American Legion Post #28, 1930 McDonald
Lane, New Albany on May 20. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show is at 7 p.m. NO reserved seating, snacks and door prizes. Tickets are $20 each available in post lounge. See the bartender for tickets while they last.
