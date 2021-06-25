Palliative Care Program
The palliative care program at Baptist Health Floyd has one goal each day — to improve quality of life and mitigate suffering in whatever form it takes for the patient.
Palliative care and hospice care are not the same, although many make that assumption.
“Hospice care is palliative care; palliative care is not necessarily hospice care,” said Kelsey Cain, APRN for the program. “We are managing symptoms in palliative care to make their quality of life better while they continue to do other treatment options. A lot of what we do here is walk them through what each process looks like. If they choose to go an aggressive route, we tell them what options are available and what that looks like. If they choose not to do treatment, we tell them what that option looks like.”
To help patients and their families decide on the next course of care and action, Missi Marguet, director of care coordination and the palliative care program at the hospital, co-leads meetings with Dr. Phillip Johnson, medical director, to discuss patients facing difficult decisions. There are many things to consider when dealing with a chronic or potentially terminal illness.
Besides Dr. Johnson, Marguet and Cain, other members of the committee include Baptist Health Floyd Chaplain Rob Schettler and social worker Russ Bryan.
“A lot of people think of palliative as you have to have an end-of-life discussion, but it’s more of what is the goal you are shooting for,” Marguet said. “They may have a chronic disease that will lead to a terminal illness, but how do we help them? We are here to help those folks who have these chronic disease management issues, but also we work alongside chaplains because there are some spiritual things that will come out. Families are trying to figure out ‘do we want aggressive care and continue these treatments versus going the hospice route, changing what their wishes are,’ and we kind of guide them in that.”
Schettler was a hospice chaplain for 16 years before coming to the hospital seven years ago. He said quality of life usually decides what the next course of treatment will be and whether the patient will elect hospice care.
“If someone has been in treatment for a long time, is tired of treatment and tired of the way they feel, their quality of life becomes a spiritual issue for them. ‘How do I want to live the rest of my days,’” he said. “’Do I want to spend them going to the doctor?’ We don’t make that decision for them, it’s more to listen to them and be a sounding board for them to discover that and support their decision.”
Marguet said Schettler and the other hospital chaplains play a huge role in helping patients through possible treatment options. Many times, they are there to just listen.
“Talking clinical to patients sometimes is overwhelming. I believe families see the chaplains as an independent resource that is not trying to push them out or make a decision,” Marguet said. “They are there for support as eyes and ears. That is key to this program.”
Bryan said with palliative care, patients have the ability to manage their symptoms and have aggressive treatment. However, with hospice, those treatments end and there are fewer options.
“They are on this course where they are treated, treated, treated and they have had all these different doctors involved and then when they go to hospice, it all becomes more simplified. Those aggressive treatments are off the table now,” Bryan said. “There are more treatment options with palliative care.”
The team visits an average of 10 patients each day to help them go over their treatment options.
Marguet said the team advocates for the patient and family, many times collaborating with physicians to help that patient make a good decision.
“We run into challenges,” she said. “What we see as patient advocacy and what we feel they really want could conflict with what the goals of care may be from a physician standpoint. So where do we find that balance? That is an ongoing struggle because where do you start saying ‘it’s time to slow down.’ It’s hard.”
Bryan said people can get overwhelmed with choices and the amount of care they need.
“They expect the doctors to tell them the things they need to worry about,” he said. “Many times managing quality of life doesn’t get discussed. We are there to help them.”
Cain said when talking to patients, she takes her time to discuss each option.
“People are appreciative. We have the ability to walk through each medical issue that is going on and what options are available.”
Bryan said palliative patients face tough decisions about their long-term prognosis.
“Sometimes the disconnect is between understanding what is real and what they are hopeful for …. It becomes a spiritual issue,” he said. “Sometimes they need someone just to tend to their soul.”
In the end, with care and compassion, the palliative team serves as an independent patient/family advocate and resource to help guide those they serve through some very difficult decisions during a time they are feeling overwhelmed and out of control.
Clark County 4-H Baby Contest
The Clark County 4-H Fair Baby Contest will kick-off the 2021 Clark County 4-H Fair on Sunday, July 11 at 2 p.m. in the Fairgrounds Community Building, 9608 Ind. 62, Charlestown.
Subject to change based on entries. Ages as of July 10, 2021: Girls 0-6 months; boys 0-6 months; girls 7-12 months; boys 7-12 months; girls 13-18 months; boys 13-18 months; girls 19-24 months; boys 19 to 24 months; twin girls and boys 0-12 months; twin girls and boys 13-24 months. All babies must be a resident of Clark County.
For more information, contact the Clark County Extension Office, 9608 Ind. 62, Charlestown, 812-256-4591. Registration fee is $10 per baby. Deadline for entry is July 1.
