National Day of Prayer service May 4
Coming together in person again this year for the annual National Day of Prayer may have even greater urgency and meaning because of recent tragic events close to home.
The community is invited to attend the gathering from noon to 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, in the gym of the sponsoring Salvation Army of Southern Indiana Corps and Community Center, 2300 Green Valley Road in New Albany. Attracting 150 to 200 people, the session will involve a diverse array of participants offering prayers, encouragement, and music in keeping with the theme of “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much” (James 5:16b).
Free Harp concert featuring Erin Hill
Experience the beautiful sounds of the harp set to creative indie pop and rock music during a free concert featuring critically acclaimed artist Erin Hill. The First Friday Concert will take place on Friday, May 5 from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Floyd County Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Erin Hill brings a sweet and expressive voice to her performances, with songs reminiscent of Kate Bush. Her Celtic album Four Leaf Clover hit #1 on the Billboard World chart. As a harpist and singer, her influences range from indie rock and psychedelic pop to Celtic music. Born and raised in Louisville, she has traveled the world, performing and singing with Cyndi Lauper, Enya, Sinead O’Connor, Jewel, and Josh Groban. She has appeared on Broadway, TV & film, at Royal Albert Hall, and more places. Now, she brings her talents to The Floyd County Library for a special show.
Registration is recommended for this free concert, and all ages are welcome. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/10053236 or call (812) 944-8464. The First Friday Concert series is sponsored by the Community Music Alliance.
Pop-Up Market on Charlestown square
The Saturdays on the Square Pop-Up Market in Charlestown makes its season debut on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the City Square.
A record number of vendors are slated to set up on Saturday, offering a variety of crafts, baked goods, food, arts, and more. Visitors can take part in a scavenger hunt too. The Charlestown City Sing-Along Group will provide musical entertainment.
The market, held at Main and Main Cross Streets, will run weekly until Aug. 26. Go to www.CharlestownParks.com to learn more or to become a vendor.
Clarksville library hosting Teens Create
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Teens Create on Monday, May 8, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Blvd. This month, teens will practice doodle art. Doodle art is free-form drawing, where artists turn their so-called mistakes into something intentional. Teens will receive a canvas artboard to create their doodle keepsakes. For more information, go to jefflibrary.org; Events Calendar.
How to build a high-performance home
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to the final discussion led by Jeffersonville resident Ted Cummings at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue, on Monday, May 8, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. These discussions will benefit those contemplating building a house from start to finish. Cummings has spent the past eight years becoming knowledgeable in the building science of high-performance homes (HPH). Five years ago, he hired a local builder to construct the home he shares with his wife, Bonnie, following the principles of HPH construction. For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Let’s Have a Conversation about Books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to a conversation about books on Tuesday, May 9, from 1 – 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, 211 E. Court Ave. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you like. If the conversation gets off-topic and leads to a discussion about other things, we will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones. For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Clark County Museum hosting program
The Clark County Museum presents its Second Thursdays program for May titled Sidewalk: Collected Stories of 19th Century Jeffersonville, Indiana. It will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 at the museum, located at 725 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville. The event is free to the public and refreshments will be served. Donations are accepted.
Clarksville Library hosting Toddler Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host two Toddler Storytimes in May on Thursday, May 11 and 25, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at its Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Blvd. This structured story time is the perfect blend of learning and fun, with some movement to get those wiggles out! You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned. For more information, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar.
All-you-can-eat chicken dinner
The Knights of Columbus all-you-can-eat Chicken Dinner will be Friday, May 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at its headquarters, 225 East Market Street, Jeffersonville. More than 300 dinners will be available to eat in or take out. The dinners include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and a dessert. $12 for an adult dinner.
Clarksville Library hosting Crochet Club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Crochet Club on Friday, May 12, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Blvd. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you. Join to learn, work on projects, and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach you the basic skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter, bring your projects with you. For more information, go to jefflibrary.org; Events Calendar.
Learn about the Market Street Inn
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to a special Let’s Learn @ the Library with Steve and Carol Stenbro of the Market Street Inn at the Jeffersonville location, 211 E. Court Av., Friday, May 12, from 11 a.m. – 12 noon.
The Market Street Inn in historic Jeffersonville is a fully restored, three-story Second Empire 1881 mansion where innkeepers and owners Steve and Carol Stenbro live and work. Staying in bed and breakfasts while traveling led them to the innkeeping business, which they have been in since 1995. The Stenbros will regale program attendees with stories about the history of this magnificent piece of architecture, including what took place on October 28, 2006, the day they hosted the 43rd President of the United States, George W. BushFor more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
Learn about essential oils
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy on Saturday, May 13, from 1 – 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, 211 E. Court Avenue. The AromaTouch technique is a life-changing practice that creates a powerful essential oils experience. Learn what it is and how it’s done, and experience the AromaTouch hand technique during class! An optional massage blend roller make and take will be available for $10. Sarah Lundy is a certified essential oil specialist and joy coach. For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Clarksville Library Hosting Local Author Bob Hill
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host local author and journalist Bob Hill on Saturday, May 13, from 2 to 3 p.m. at its Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Blvd. Hill will discuss the infamous Brenda Schaefer case from the late 1980s, in which the perpetrator, Mel Ignatow, was ultimately acquitted of causing her death. It was later discovered that he was guilty. Hill wrote an excellent book on the case titled Double Jeopardy (1995). Learn more about the intricacies of this complicated case along with fellow true crime aficionados. Due to the mature content discussed, this program is for adults 18 and over. For more information, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar.
Crocheting Class at Jeffersonville location
Go to the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 E. Court Ave., on Saturdays, May 13 and 27, from Noon – 2 p.m. to learn how to crochet or just fine-tune your skills. Joyce Ellis, the instructor, asks that each participant bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn. Time spent at the library among old and new friends is a wonderful way to enjoy your weekend. For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
Grow a Tea Garden with Dana Brown
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you on Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. – Noon to our gardening program, Grow a Tea Garden, at our Jeffersonville location, 211 E. Court Av. This program is led by Dana Brown, herbalist and owner of Backyard Herbs + Teas. Brown wears many hats: herbalist, master gardener, community garden manager at Allison Brook Community Garden, and owner of Backyard Herbs + Teas. In her presentation, Brown will cover all aspects of growing a tea garden. In the fitting words of Marcus Tullius Cicero, “If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.” For more information on this or other programs or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
Jason Sikes returns as ‘Elvis’
Jason Sikes as “ELVIS” returns to American Legion Post #28, 1930 McDonald Lane, New Albany on May 20. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show is at 7 p.m. NO reserved seating, snacks and door prizes. Tickets are $20 each available in post lounge. See the bartender for tickets while they last.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.