UofL awarded $13M for manufacturing resource center
LOUISVILLE — The University of Louisville has been awarded $13 million in federal funding to start a statewide manufacturing resource center, the school announced.
The Kentucky Manufacturing Extension Partnership will be located in the Office of Research and Innovation. It will provide research, business development, and other aid in an effort to help manufacturers boost productivity, retain and create jobs and compete in new markets, the university said Tuesday in a statement.
According to the announcement, the center is expected to generate between $150 million and $200 million in annual economic growth across the state.
“The Kentucky Manufacturing Extension Partnership will help small- and medium-sized businesses accelerate and strengthen growth and competitiveness in the global marketplace,” said UofL Interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez in a statement.
The initiative will be led by Scott Broughton, director of manufacturing engagement in the Office of Research and Innovation.
Indiana high court reinstates Gary man’s murder conviction
CROWN POINT — Indiana’s high court has reinstated a Gary man’s criminal convictions, months after the state appeals court overturned his convictions in a fatal shooting at a gas station.
In Tuesday’s 5-0 ruling, the Indiana Supreme Court said that notwithstanding conflicts and uncertainties that could have led jurors to harbor reasonable doubt about Marquis Young’s guilt, there’s no basis for undoing their weighing of the evidence and reasonable inference he was guilty.
Justice Christopher Goff wrote for the court that there’s nothing preventing juries from returning a guilty verdict based entirely on circumstantial evidence, of which he said the case has plenty, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
“No single ‘smoking gun’ was presented, but we cannot say that a reasonable fact-finder was unable to draw the conclusion that Young was guilty,” he wrote.
A Lake County jury convicted Young, 32, of murder and two counts of attempted murder in the May 2020 shooting that killed Dion Clayton, 27, and wounded two other men at a Gary gas station. He was sentenced last year to 115 years in prison.
In May’s 2-1 ruling, the state Court of Appeals had overturned the jurors’ verdict in a rare step that cited insufficient evidence. Judge Nancy Vaidik wrote that evidence in the case — including a cigarette butt found near the gas station with Young’s DNA on it — “comes nowhere close to proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Ex-Indiana cop gets 15 months for punching handcuffed man
HAMMOND — A former northern Indiana police officer who was caught on video repeatedly punching a handcuffed man in 2018 has been sentenced to 15 months in prison.
Cory Newland, a former Elkhart police officer, was sentenced Friday for his role in the beating. He had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Hammond to a federal charge of deprivation of civil rights and aiding and abetting, according to court records.
Surveillance video showed Newland and another officer, Joshua Titus, punching the handcuffed suspect after the man spit on one of them at the Elkhart police station in January 2018.
Newland resigned from the Elkhart Police Department in August. Titus is awaiting trial.
A federal grand jury indicted both men in March 2019 on a charge of depriving the suspect, Mario Ledesma, of his rights through excessive force.
Newland and Titus were both placed on unpaid administrative leave following their federal indictments. Elkhart is in northern Indiana, 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Chicago.
