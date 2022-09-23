Holcomb directs flags to half-staff to honor slain officer
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed that flags be flown at half-staff across Indiana on Monday to honor an eastern Indiana police officer who died after being shot in the head during a traffic stop.
Holcomb asked Friday that flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday, the date of the public funeral for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton. He also asked Indiana businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff to honor the late officer.
Burton's public funeral held at Richmond High School, followed a funeral procession to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, where she will be interred in a section dedicated to public safety heroes.
Burton, 28, was a four-year veteran of the department in Richmond. She died on Sept. 18 after she was moved to hospice care following her removal from life support.
Burton was critically wounded in an Aug. 10 shooting after other officers stopped Phillip Matthew Lee, 47, and Burton was called to the scene to assist with her police dog.
Court documents allege that Lee pulled out a gun and fired shots toward the officers, shooting Burton. Other officers returned fire and Lee was apprehended following a foot chase.
Prosecutors have charged Lee with three counts of attempted murder, as well as drug and weapons charges. He has pleaded not guilty.
Ex-Indiana jailer gets probation for driving into protesters
KOKOMO — A former Indiana jail officer accused of driving into a group of people in 2020 as they were protesting the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police has been sentenced to probation.
A Howard County judge sentenced Christa Redman, 34, on Wednesday to six months of supervised probation. The Kokomo woman originally faced a felony criminal recklessness count and other charges. She pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and reckless driving, the Kokomo Tribune reported.
Redman resigned from her post at the Howard County Jail on May 31, 2020, one day after prosecutors said she drove her truck into a group of people near a Kokomo park as they were protesting the death of Floyd, a Black man, which sparked protests as part of a worldwide reckoning over racial injustice.
Witnesses said Redman passed stopped vehicles in front of her, entered an intersection and struck protesters before fleeing. An affidavit said she honked the horn at protesters before striking them.
She told police that the protesters were "yelling and screaming at her and her children in the truck," according to an affidavit.
A Kokomo woman suffered an injury to her arm and hand after she grabbed a window of Redman's truck as she was falling to the ground, court documents state. A 17-year-old female also told police she was struck by Redman's vehicle, and authorities said she suffered an apparent knee injury.
Redman's attorneys argued Wednesday that she did not hit anyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.