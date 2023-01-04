1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Indianapolis mall
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile male was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting outside an Indianapolis shopping mall Tuesday night, police said.
The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. outside the Castleton Square Mall on the city's far northeast side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.
The man was in stable condition, Capt. Mike Leepper said.
A third person, an adult, was cooperating with law enforcement and is currently a person of interest, Leepper said.
Police believe there was an altercation in the parking lot before the shooting.
"Based off the information that we have ... we have absolutely no reason to believe that we have any ongoing threat to the public and we believe that we have all the parties that were involved in the incident in custody," Leepper said.
In 2020, a man shot inside at the mall died of his injuries. A man was wounded in a 2021 shooting at the mall.
Woman gets house arrest in northern Indiana barn fires case
ELKHART — A woman who pleaded guilty to arson for allegedly helping her boyfriend set fire to several barns in northern Indiana was sentenced Tuesday to eight years on house arrest.
An Elkhart County judge gave Sherry Thomas a 10-year sentence, with eight years to be served under house arrest and two years suspended to probation. The 33-year-old Nappanee resident had pleaded guilty in December to one count of arson.
Thomas' plea came after Superior Court Judge Stephen Bowers rejected an earlier plea deal for Thomas in late November.
Bowers said Tuesday that he likely would have sentenced Thomas to at least a handful of years in prison if not for the terms of her plea agreement.
Thomas was originally charged with eight counts of arson, but under her plea agreement prosecutors dismissed all but one offense she had faced and stipulated that any time served would be in community corrections and not prison, the South Bend Tribune reported.
Thomas' boyfriend, Joseph Hershberger, was sentenced in November to 50 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to torching eight barns in 2021 in Elkhart County.
Both Thomas and Hershberger still face arson charges out of Marshall and Kosciusko counties for fires allegedly set there in 2021.
Man charged in 2017 stabbing deaths of Fort Wayne couple
FORT WAYNE — A cellphone analysis and partial fingerprint on a cellphone have led to the arrest of a Fort Wayne man on murder and other charges in the fatal stabbings of a couple in 2017.
Dustin Neal, 35, was charged Friday with two counts each of murder, felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in the June 2017 slayings of 25 year-old Noele Trice and 29-year-old Bryan Lash.
The couple was found dead the morning after hosting a party that Neal attended, court documents said.
Police and an FBI agent conducted an analysis of Neal's cellphone in October that showed it pinged off a cell site near the victims' home on the morning of the slayings despite his contention he had not returned to the home after leaving the party, documents said.
A partial print found on Trice's cellphone also led investigators to Neal, documents said.
A new witness told police in October that Neal was bragging about committing the murders, saying he had broke into the couple's home to steal marijuana but Lash had woke up during the burglary.
Court documents don't show an attorney for Neal who might comment on the allegations against him.
