Bird flu found in snow geese, suspected in turkey flock
INDIANAPOLIS — Bird flu has been confirmed in snow geese and other water birds from Gibson County in southwestern Indiana and is suspected in a commercial turkey flock in nearby Daviess County, state officials said.
Approximately 700 geese, primarily snow geese, have recently been found dead in western Gibson County, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Monday. More than 100,000 snow geese currently are present there, it said.
Birds infected with bird flu may display unusual behaviors such as erratic swim patterns, tremors, a twisted neck and a general lack of coordination, the agency said. Sick birds may also have nasal discharges, a cough, sneezing, and diarrhea. Some infected birds will not appear sick.
Individuals who see sick birds or find multiple birds dead in a single area should report them to the agency.
Meanwhile, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health reported Sunday that a commercial flock of 11,394 turkeys at a farm in Daviess County tested presumptively positive for bird flu and has been quarantined.
Samples will be tested at Iowa's national U.S. Department of Agriculture laboratory for confirmation, the board said.
Statewide, 10 commercial flocks of turkeys and ducks have tested positive for bird flu this year, the board said.
Hoosiers urged to get flu vaccine amid surge in flu cases
INDIANAPOLIS — State health officials urged Indiana residents Monday to get vaccinated soon against influenza as hospitals face a surge in cases during a flu season that's already claimed at least two dozen lives.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said flu transmission levels are currently high across Indiana and many other states. She encouraged eligible Hoosiers to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and others from the "highly contagious respiratory infection" before they travel to family gatherings during the upcoming holidays.
"This year's flu vaccine continues to be a good match for the circulating strains, and it is your best protection against a severe, and possibly tragic, outcome," Box said in a news release.
As of the week ending Dec. 3, Indiana had recorded 24 influenza deaths this season. The state's first pediatric flu death of the season was recorded last week, the Indiana Department of Health said.
It takes about two weeks after vaccination for the antibodies that protect against the flu to develop in the human body. Box said the flu vaccine can be administered at the same time as the new COVID-19 booster, which protects against two strains of COVID-19, including new subvariants.
Indiana Hospital Association President Brian Tabor said Indiana's hospitals are experiencing significant patient caseloads due to the many respiratory illnesses now circulating, including the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
