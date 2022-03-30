Indiana dropping county COVID risk map
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials are dropping the state’s color-coded map that rated each county’s risk of COVID-19 spread in favor of relying on a different federal rating system.
That is one of the significant changes that the Indiana Department of Health announced Wednesday for its online dashboard tracking COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths across the state. The agency has been updating the dashboard each weekday but will switch to Monday, Wednesday and Friday updates.
Indiana’s risk map was based on the number of new COVID-19 cases per capita and the percentage of tests confirming infections. The map updated last week shows 87 of the state’s 92 counties at the lowest risk blue level after all counties were in the highest-risk red level for the last three weeks of January.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s national risk map is based on COVID-19 hospitalizations. It showed all Indiana counties at low risk levels as of Wednesday.
Indiana Health Department Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver said the dashboard update is a step toward general surveillance models, such as those used to measure current levels of influenza.
Man gets 10 years for violent actions during protest
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man from Indiana accused of hurling Molotov cocktails at police in Portland, Oregon, and breaking windows during 2020 protests against police brutality was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Malik Muhammad, 25, initially faced dozens of charges in state and federal court stemming from protests he joined after traveling from Indianapolis to Portland.
He pleaded guilty to 14 felonies including attempted murder on Tuesday as part of a plea agreement, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Muhammad also pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Monday to two counts of unlawful possession of a destructive device in connection with the same protests. No additional prison time is expected in that sentencing.
He traveled to Portland from his home in Indianapolis in August 2020 to engage in violence at the city’s mass protests in September and October, prosecutors said.
Muhammad was accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail that landed near a police vehicle on Sept. 5, 2020, in Southeast Portland and throwing a similar device at a line of officers downtown later that month that caught an officer’s pant leg on fire, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
In October 2020, Muhammad is accused of smashing windows of the Oregon Historical Society and a Portland State University building with a metal baton.
Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Albrecht called the plea agreement “a balanced, equitable result” noting prosecutors took into account mitigating information about Muhammad. Court documents say he’s a U.S. Army veteran who has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as well as bipolar disorder. At the time of the protests, Muhammad was not taking medication.
“We are dedicated as a community to not only reducing but ending, the historic repression and discrimination that has overburdened communities of color and that we are dedicated to doing so peacefully,” Albrecht said.
Albrecht also sentenced Muhammad to pay $200,000 in restitution.
Under the agreement, Muhammad will serve his sentence in an Oregon Department of Corrections prison rather than in a federal facility.
Officers fatally shoot woman in parking lot
GREENWOOD — Suburban Indianapolis officers fatally shot a woman after she rammed multiple squad cars with her vehicle and nearly struck officers following a high-speed pursuit that ended in the police department’s parking lot, authorities said.
Officers in Greenwood, just south of Indianapolis, were responding about 11 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a possibly intoxicated driver when they spotted the woman’s car and a pursuit began through Greenwood’s downtown, police said.
The woman was involved in a non-injury crash during the pursuit, which continued to the back parking lot of the Greenwood Police Department. A police spokesman told WTHR-TV that officers blocked the lot’s entrances in an attempt to stop the woman’s erratic driving.
Police said she continued driving recklessly in the parking lot, and multiple officers fired their weapons, killing her, after she rammed several police cars and nearly hit officers who tried repeatedly to box in her car.
The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released, pending notification of her relatives, the Johnson County Coroner said in a Facebook post.
Police said there is officer body camera and surveillance footage of what happened. The Associated Press left a message for Greenwood police Wednesday seeking additional information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.