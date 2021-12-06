Teen faces three counts of murder
INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old Indianapolis boy faces murder, robbery and other charges in connection with the shooting deaths of three people on the city’s south side, prosecutors said.
Caden Smith was charged Friday as an adult with three counts each of murder, felony murder and robbery as well as weapons and drug charges, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said.
An off-duty police officer discovered the victims’ bodies during a routine check of a wooded area on Oct. 12. The Marion County coroner identified the victims as Joseph Thomas, 18, Michael James, 22, and Abdulla Mubarak, 17. All three died from gunshot wounds.
Smith was identified as a suspect through his communication with the victims before their slayings, the prosecutor’s office said.
Investigators found what is believed to be the murder weapon at Smith’s house, prosecutors said.
It’s unclear whether Smith has an attorney who might speak on his behalf.
New I-69 section in central Indiana could open this month
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — State highway officials expect to open a new section of the Interstate 69 extension project between Indianapolis and Bloomington by the end of December.
That step will reopen the main route between the two cities that has been cut off as a 5-mile stretch of what was Indiana 37 through Martinsville was closed in January to upgrade the roadway and build interchanges.
The state highway department said the closure allowed the work to be finished a year faster than if limited traffic was maintained through the work zone. While the section of highway will be open by Jan 1, some lane closures are possible through summer as crews finish detail work, agency spokeswoman Natalie Garrett told WTIU-TV.
Work will then turn to upgrading the Indiana 37 corridor between Martinsville and I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis. No full closures are planned on that section as construction is expected to continue into 2024. The I-69 extension has been under construction through southwestern Indiana since 2008 and currently runs from Evansville to Martinsville.
Parents sue city after daughter drowns in pool
PRINCETON — The parents of a 5-year-old girl who drowned last summer in a southwest Indiana city’s swimming pool are suing the city and the child’s foster parent, accusing them of negligence in her death.
The lawsuit filed Friday in Gibson County seeks damages for medical and hospital expenses, funeral and burial expenses and other financial relief stemming from Kimber Hibbs’ death.
The suit names as defendants the city of Princeton and Chelsea Loesch, a foster parent of the girl, who died Aug. 3 at a hospital after she drowned during a pool party at the Princeton Aquatic Center, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.
The lawsuit filed by the girl’s mother, Shantell Marie Woolard, and father, Thomas Hibbs, claims the city of Princeton failed to maintain reasonable surveillance of the pool during the party, failed to identify that Kimber Hibbs was drowning and failed to act fast enough to save her.
The lawsuit also alleges that Loesch “failed to maintain reasonable supervision and care” of the child at the party.
The suit says Kimber Hibbs had been removed from her mother’s care on July 15 and was in the custody of the Indiana Department of Child Services when Loesch took her to the pool party.
Loesch declined to comment on the lawsuit.
A message seeking comment from the city of Princeton’s attorney was left Monday by The Associated Press.
Princeton is located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Evansville.
