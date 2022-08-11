ASB Custom Homes will collect supplies for Eastern Kentucky residents affected by recent flooding, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Indiana University Southeast in the Evergreen East parking lot. Lunch will be provided to those who donate while supplies last.
• ASB has confirmed the following items are needed:
• Nonperishable Food
• Pet Food
• Electrolyte Drinks (ie. Gatorade, Liquid I.V.)
• Baby Formula
• Diapers
• Toiletries (Toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, deodorant, shampoo, feminine products, toilet paper, hand soap)
• Cleaning supplies (Pine Sol, wipes, rags, bath towels/wash cloths, disinfectant wipes)
• Cleaning tools (Brooms, squeegees, shovels, etc.)
• Blankets
• First Aid Kits
• Reading Glasses
• Over-The-Counter Medicine (ie. Infant Tylenol, adult Tylenol, etc.)
