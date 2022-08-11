ASB Custom Homes will collect supplies for Eastern Kentucky residents affected by recent flooding, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Indiana University Southeast in the Evergreen East parking lot. Lunch will be provided to those who donate while supplies last.

• ASB has confirmed the following items are needed:

• Nonperishable Food

• Pet Food

• Electrolyte Drinks (ie. Gatorade, Liquid I.V.)

• Baby Formula

• Diapers

• Toiletries (Toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, deodorant, shampoo, feminine products, toilet paper, hand soap)

• Cleaning supplies (Pine Sol, wipes, rags, bath towels/wash cloths, disinfectant wipes)

• Cleaning tools (Brooms, squeegees, shovels, etc.)

• Blankets

• First Aid Kits

• Reading Glasses

• Over-The-Counter Medicine (ie. Infant Tylenol, adult Tylenol, etc.)

