FLOYDS KNOBS — As its 200th anniversary comes to an end, Atkins Chapel will host a celebration with special guest and former pastor, Dennis Tackett.
Tackett, Atkins’ pastor from 1990-1997, will speak on Sunday at Atkins Chapel’s 10 a.m. service at 7834 Atkins Road in Floyds Knobs.
Visitors to the service will also be able to enjoy music by Smith & Company, Southern Gospel, plus have one last chance to win a Disney vacation. The winner of the vacation will be drawn and announced at the luncheon following the service.
To find out more about Atkins Chapel and the 200 Year Celebration, visit atkinschapelumc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.