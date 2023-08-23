Clarksville’s Parks and Recreation Department late Wednesday afternoon announced the cancellation of the Bad Kid Bash event, originally scheduled to take place Friday, Aug. 25.
The decision was made because of the extreme heat wave, the department said in a news release, adding the safety and well-being of all attendees and staff members are of utmost importance.
We understand the disappointment this may bring to our enthusiastic Clarksville community, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience, the department said, promising to reschedule the event as soon as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.