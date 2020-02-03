NEW ALBANY — Baptist Health Floyd was recently awarded accreditation by HFAP, the nation’s original independent, accreditation program recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Accreditation confirms that Baptist Health Floyd is providing high quality care as determined by an independent, external process of evaluation.
“Baptist Health Floyd clearly demonstrates a commitment to quality and patient safety,” said Meg Gravesmill, CEO of AAHHS, HFAP’s non-profit parent company. “We base our decision on the findings of an extensive and thorough onsite review of the [type of facility] against recognized national standards for patient safety, quality improvement, and environmental safety. Baptist Health Floyd has earned the distinction of HFAP accreditation through its performance in successfully meeting those standards.”
Baptist Health Floyd’s Interim President Matt Bailey said, “Earning HFAP accreditation is a significant achievement that recognizes our commitment to providing outstanding care to our patients and our community. In fact, quality is consistently a priority focus in our strategic plans and goals.”
