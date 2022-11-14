Baptist Health Floyd’s robotic's program continues to grow.
Recently, Nabeel Gul, MD, performed the first robotic-assisted thoracic surgery, using the Da Vinci Surgical System, one of two at the hospital.
“It’s very exciting to do the first robotic thoracic surgery, which means we can provide the surgery with newer technology at Baptist Floyd now,” Dr. Gul said. “With newer technology we are coming up with newer techniques and ways to perform surgery, causing less trauma, smaller incisions and we can perform complex surgeries.”
Baptist Health Floyd doctors have performed 797 surgeries using the Da Vinci Surgical System since the first one arrived in August, 2021. The Da Vinci can be used in all types of surgeries.
Dr. Gul joined Baptist Health Floyd's thoracic surgical team, which includes Angela Mahan, MD, and Jonathan Rice, MD, in August of 2022.
Dr. Gul said he is excited to offer more complex and robotic–assisted surgeries to residents of southern Indiana. He said there is no reason for patients to have to travel to Louisville or Indianapolis for specialized care.
“A lot of people don’t want to go to Louisville and now we are able to provide those services here,” he said. “I am looking forward to doing a lot more of these surgeries at Floyd.”
Dr. Gul’s office is at 2125 State St. To learn more about Baptist Health Floyd, go to BaptistHealth.com/Floyd.
