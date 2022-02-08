The Baptist Health Floyd Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) program received a $9,440 grant recently from the Floyd Memorial Foundation to cover the training costs for four nurses.
The hospital’s SANE program has been around for more than two decades and Forensic Program Coordinator Misty Raney, RN, along with two other nurses, are on call every shift, which is why adding four additional nurses to the rotation is so important.
“Now there are only three of them. It amounts to about 20 shifts per month, plus they hold a full-time job,” said Scot White, RN, manager of the program at Baptist Health Floyd. “This will help get it down to a reasonable amount.”
If someone comes to the Emergency Department due to a sexual assault, or is brought in by law enforcement, a SANE nurse is called in to provide a forensic medical examination. The patient is examined and evidence collected.
The SANE nurse will call police if the victim comes to the Emergency Department first, as well as the Center for Women and Families or Child Protective Services if the patient is 18 or younger.
“We have a really good working relationship with a lot of the law enforcement agencies around here,” said Raney, who is also a chief deputy coroner in Clark County.
The group of SANE nurses will also handle all calls at the new Baptist Health ER & Urgent Care facility under construction in Jeffersonville. That facility is expected to open this summer.
“It’s exciting we’ve got this new ER opening in the neighboring county,” Raney said. “It’s going to really help a lot. It’s going to be so much easier for the patient. Our team has a good working relationship with law enforcement agencies and the prosecutor’s office in Clark County.”
White said the SANE program at Baptist Health Floyd is “invaluable.”
“It’s a tremendous asset to the community,” he said. “It’s hard to get someone to come in and report a sexual assault, so if they come here because they are hurt, and we don’t have this program, we have to tell them they need to go to University (Hospital). They aren’t going to make that trip twice. We need to make sure we take care of them while they are here because statistics show they are not going to come back again.”
The four nurses begin their training this week.
“This really improves our coverage,” White said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.