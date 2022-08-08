Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Mostly clear skies early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms late. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms late. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.