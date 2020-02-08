NEW ALBANY – In the event of a serious medical crisis, being prepared is important for you and your family. Having an advance directive, including a living will, in place before the unexpected happens, allows you to protect your choice for future and long-term care, and relieve your family members of these difficult decisions. With this in mind, Baptist Health Floyd will host an Advance Directive seminar on Thursday, March 5 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in its Paris Health Education Center classrooms. A short documentary on the importance of advance directives will be shown and a panel of experts will be available to answer questions and provide education on how to properly prepare your documents. The team consists of physician Phillip Johnson, MD; Steve Naville, attorney; and the Palliative Care team of a social worker, nurse practitioner and chaplain.
The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Registration is required by calling 1.800.4.SOURCE (1.800.476.8723) or online at BaptistHealthFloyd.com/Events.
